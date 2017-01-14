On its fourth Friday, Dangal collected 1.94 crore at the Box Office. Now when one looks at the first, second and third weekend of Dangal, the film had taken many huge strides on Saturday and Sunday. Now the same is expected in the fourth Friday as well, especially since the film is continuing to generate very positive word of mouth.

As things stand today, the film is aiming for a fourth weekend of 10 crore and for that, it would need a 50% growth between Friday and Saturday. Anything over 3.25 crore today would set the film for further growth on Sunday and 10 crore would be a very good possibility then.

So far, the film has accumulated 361.81 crore and by the time the fourth week is over, 375 crore is certainly on the cards. Further to that it would have five more days to collect moolah before Raees and Kaabil arrive. Aamir Khan is now set to deliver a film that would be in the upwards of 380 crore lifetime.

Let the fact be stated again that if not for demonetization, Dangal could well have been the first 400 Crore All Time Blockbuster!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources