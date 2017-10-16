Bollywood, after riding a roller coaster of few hits and many flops this year, is all set to welcome the two probable hits this Diwali. Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar will try to make optimum use of the festival.

Let’s analyze the last 5 years’ report card of these two superstars. Including 2017 Ajay Devgn has starred in 8 films in this course of 5 years whereas Aamir Khan has done exactly half of his films (4) [Including this year’s releases]. Aamir Khan’s highest grossing film has been Dangal [387.39] & Ajay Devgn clocked his highest numbers with Singham Returns [141 crores].

In 2013 Aamir Khan opened with an all-time highest record with Dhoom 3. This action-drama collected 36 crores in day one shattering the records. In the same year, Ajay Devgn starred in 2 film Himmatwala and Satyagraha. Both the films were few-days-wonder at the box office. Satyagraha collecting 11 crores on its day 1 ended up being an average fare whereas Himmatwala flopped even after earning 12 crores on its day 1. This made Aamir Khan the clear winner of the two.

In 2014, Aamir Khan did PK which was a super hit at the box office opening with 26.63 crores on its 1st day. Ajay Devgn, again, starred in 2 films in which he had Singham Returns – his highest grossing movie of all time. He also enjoyed his highest 1st day with Singham Returns [32 crores]. He also had Action Jackson which opened on a lower note of 9.25 crores. Overall Aamir’s PK was a winner but Ajay ruled the 1st day with Singham Returns.

In 2015 Aamir Khan did not have any releases as he was prepping up for the biggest movie of his life in Dangal. Ajay Devgn did a brilliant not-so-box office-friendly movie Drishyam which opened to 8 crores. Ajay was a standalone contender in this year.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

2013 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Ajay Devgn Himmatwala 12.00 Cr Ajay Devgn Satyagraha 11.00 Cr Aamir Khan Dhoom 3 36.00 Cr

2014 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Ajay Devgn Singham Returns 32.00 Cr Ajay Devgn Action Jackson 09.25 Cr Aamir Khan PK 26.63 Cr

2015 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Ajay Devgn Drishyam 8.00 Cr Aamir Khan Had No Movie -

2016 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Ajay Devgn Shivaay 10.24 Cr Aamir Khan Dangal 29.78 Cr

2017 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Ajay Devgn Baadshaho 12.03 Cr Aamir Khan - -

Trending :

2016 was the year of Aamir Khan as Dangal opened to a brilliant 29.78 crores and went on to become a highest grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema. Ajay Devgn debuted this year with his dream project Shivaay but unfortunately, it did not open as expected collecting just 10.24 crores. It faced a tough competition from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

This year there is a probability we have two winners on the cards. As far as the opening is concerned Golmaal Again will clearly lead the race. Even the lifetime collections will be in the favour of Golmaal Again. But Secret Superstar has an advantage of tight budget which increases its chances to bring in a greater Return On Investment (ROI).