Aamir Khan Adds 50 Points To His Koimoi Power Index With Secret Superstar!

The release of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar in China has resulted in major changes in various box office tables of Koimoi. One of them is, Koimoi’s Power Index Table which is used to measure the star ranking. Shah Rukh Khan’s loss is Aamir Khan gain – check out how!

Secret Superstar, before the China storm, had collected USD $ 11 million (70 crores) in the overseas market. Even that was good for a movie made on such controlled budget. But now, post the China release, the scenario has totally pumped up for the movie. After just its 1st weekend it has collected USD $ 27 million (170 crores) at the Chinese box office.

With this, Secret Superstar has evicted the Shah Rukh Khan comedy Chennai Express and landed smoothly on the 3rd position in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies in overseas. With this Aamir Khan has earned 50 points because of Secret Superstar entering the list.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 900 150 2150 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 250 1350 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 600 200 0 0 800 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 0 200 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

On earning those precious 50 points Aamir Khan has now 1350 points in total on the list. His overseas section is also increased by 50 points and is now at 250 points. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has lost 50 points because of Chennai Express getting evicted from the list. After the deduction of 50 points from Overseas section – SRK now has a total of 1000 points on the list.

There has not been any changes in the ranking of the stars as Ajay Devgn who is on the 4th position is way behind and has 800 points.