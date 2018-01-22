Aamir Khan Adds 50 Points To His Koimoi Power Index With Secret Superstar!

The release of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar in China has resulted in major changes in various box office tables of Koimoi. One of them is, Koimoi’s Power Index Table which is used to measure the star ranking. Shah Rukh Khan’s loss is Aamir Khan gain – check out how!
Secret Superstar, before the China storm, had collected USD $ 11 million (70 crores) in the overseas market. Even that was good for a movie made on such controlled budget. But now, post the China release, the scenario has totally pumped up for the movie. After just its 1st weekend it has collected USD $ 27 million (170 crores) at the Chinese box office.
With this, Secret Superstar has evicted the Shah Rukh Khan comedy Chennai Express and landed smoothly on the 3rd position in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies in overseas. With this Aamir Khan has earned 50 points because of Secret Superstar entering the list.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|700
|400
|900
|150
|2150
|2. Aamir Khan
|100
|400
|600
|250
|1350
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Ajay Devgn
|600
|200
|0
|0
|800
|5. Akshay Kumar
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|7. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|9. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|10. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|11. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
On earning those precious 50 points Aamir Khan has now 1350 points in total on the list. His overseas section is also increased by 50 points and is now at 250 points. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has lost 50 points because of Chennai Express getting evicted from the list. After the deduction of 50 points from Overseas section – SRK now has a total of 1000 points on the list.
There has not been any changes in the ranking of the stars as Ajay Devgn who is on the 4th position is way behind and has 800 points.