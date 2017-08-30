A Gentleman of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez has finished 5 day at the box office. The film had earned 4.04 crores on its opening day, collecting 13.13 crores over the weekend. The film is a disaster and will now be just counting days before its one week run comes to a close.

This film of Raj and DK has fallen flat at the box office after 5th day. The film has collected 1.20 crores* on its first Tuesday. The film has a grand total of 14.5 crores* now.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film received mixed response from the critics, but the audience found it entertaining. According to reports, the movie is the latest victim of piracy, after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.Raj and DK’s A Gentleman full HD movie leaked and free download links of the same was circulating on social media before its release.

A Gentleman is a romantic-action drama, in which Sidharth plays two characters – one is ‘sundar susheel’ Gaurav and other is ‘risky’ Rishi. His love interest is Jacqueline Fernandez, while the antagonists of the movie are Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho which had earned 30.90 crores turning out to be a flop affair at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra has two upcoming films- Ittefaq and Aiyaary. Ittefaq will hit the silver screens this November. It stars Sonakshi Sinha in a lead role. Aiyaary crime drama film based on a real life incident directed by Neeraj Pandey features Manoj Bajpayee and in a lead role.

It is scheduled to release on 26 January 2018. Whereas Jacqueline Fernandez has Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which is all set to hit theaters next year.

Any guesses what will be A Gentleman’s lifetime collections?