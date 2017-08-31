A Gentleman Performing Not So Sundar At The Box Office

Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman is finding hard to remain stable on weekdays. The movie opened poorly and since then the fate of the film was sealed.

The film collected 4.04 crores on its opening day, proving the low pre-buzz of the film. It was expected that the film will grow over the weekend but same was not the case as it grossed just 13.13 crores over its 1st weekend. It saw a notable drop on Monday collecting just 2.03 crores. It seems it is facing the heat of competition from already running Bareilly Ki Barfi and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Tuesday, when the two major circuits in Maharashtra – Mumbai & Gujarat were affected by heavy rainfall, the film got a bit affected and dropped down to collect 1.60 crores on Tuesday.

After this range of collections, it’s sure word of mouth for the film is not good. The problem with the film is the makers did not promote the film for its plus points, they took an altogether different route promoting as a rom-com. The film had enough lavishly shot action sequences but none of them were shown before. On its first Wednesday, the film remained low and collected 1.71 crores at the box office. The film now stands at the low total of 18.47 crores after 6 days.

Since making a box office winner and crossing the 100 crore mark has become the new expectation and trend in the Bollywood business, they were asked if they felt the pressure with A Gentleman. Raj said, “The game is different here. We have made an action film in a budget of a rom-com and that is possible if you budget your film smartly. In this film, we did not have a lavish budget but we tried to find ways to recover money as soon as possible.”