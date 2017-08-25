Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman has taken a slow start at the box office. The movie has seen an average occupancy of 15% to 20%.

The film opened at an average response because of the clash with two other films which are Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s Qaidi Band. Well, A Gentleman is expected to perform better because of the fan following of the lead actor and the buzz created by the makers with the songs and the action packed trailer. Nawazuddin’s film opened at 10% to 15% morning occupancy which is a low affair at the ticket window.

However, the afternoon and night shows might do well to show decent opening day collections because of a long weekend. The opening weekend business will be very crucial for this film since it will ultimately show its fate in the weekdays.

Jacqueline Fernandez is also seen doing some power-packed action for the first time in A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky. The chemistry of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is the talk of the town which is one of the most interesting aspects of the film. The fresh pairing of Sid and Jackie has set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry.The trailer of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky has intrigued everyone to the film for the powerful action and light hearted comedy.Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by the duo Raj & D.K. The film also features Suniel Shetty.

However, The other film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is a solo starrer and it also showed a decent occupancy. It is directed by Kushan Nandy. While Aadar Jain and Anya Singh starrer Qaidi band showed a slow start.