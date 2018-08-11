8 Years, 4 Films, 1100 Crore: Will Aamir Khan Surpass The Rs 1500 Crore Mark With Thugs Of Hindostan?

Aamir Khan is one actor who has been extremely choosy about the film that he ends up doing which has resulted in the actor acting in merely 4 films this decade i.e. Talaash, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal. Khan, who is popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi Film industry often believes in doing films that are high on content and doesn’t really take the audience for granted. Khan has mastered at the art of consistently delivering content driven yet commercially appealing films and the results are visible through the Box-Office collections of his films.

Out of the four releases this decade, three of them proved to be all time grosser whereas one was average. Dhoom 3 surpassed the lifetime collections of Chennai Express thereby emerging the biggest Bollywood hit of all time. A year later, Aamir surpassed the collections of Dhoom 3 with PK, which emerged the first ever Bollywood film to rake in over Rs 300 crore at the Box-Office in India. Two years after PK came Dangal, which yet again proved to be an all-time grosser as the film raked in approximately Rs 385 crore at the Box-Office in India. Aamir has been a trend setter as the superstar is credited to open the 100, 200 and 300 crore club at the Box-Office. The aggregate collection of the four releases for Aamir this decade stands at an unimaginable total of Rs 1100 crore, whereas the average collection per film falls in the range of Rs 275 crore.

Apart from the above mentioned four films, Aamir has also acted in Dhobi Ghat and Secret Superstar. While Dhobi Ghat was more of an art film that Aamir did to satisfy his creative buds, Secret Superstar was more of an extended cameo. Even if we consider the collections of these two films, the total collection of Aamir Khan films stands at a massive total of Rs 1176 crore and the average collection per film falls in the range of Rs 196 crore, which still remains the best for any star this decade. Aamir Khan has been on a league of his own and is undoubtedly the most trusted brand of Hindi film industry. People have started associating Aamir Khan with good content and full credit to Mr. Perfectionist to live onto the expectations of audience time and again. The only issue with Aamir Khan is the fact that despite giving magnitude of hits, he doesn’t have them in huge volume. But none the less, that doesn’t really matter till the time his films release and set some records which not many from the industry can challenge.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead. The movie, which is undoubtedly the biggest film of 2018, is slated to hit the big screen this Diwali, and the trade is expecting the film to become the first ever Hindi film to rake in over Rs 400 crore at the Box-Office in India. If Thugs of Hindostan manages to attain this feat, Aamir Khan will breach past the Rs 1500 crore mark in merely 5 films this decade and the same would result in Rs 300 crore as average collection per film. Here’s a look at how Aamir Khan films have fared at the Box-Office this decade:

Talaash: Rs 93.00 crore

Dhoom 3: Rs 285.00 crore

PK: Rs 340.00 crore

Dangal: Rs 387.00 crore