8 Years, 27 Films, Rs 2175 Crore & Counting: Akshay Kumar Is Rightly Called The Mini Film Industry!

This decade, Akshay Kumar has already acted in 27 films, and with a year and half still to go, the superstar still has 5 films up for release. Akshay Kumar would end up doing 32 films by the end of this decade, which is more than the combined total of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in terms of film count. The Khiladi of Bollywood is rightly called as a “Mini Film Industry” as he results in continuous rotation of funds within the industry.

Out of the 27 films he has acted in this decade, 10 Films proved to be clean HITS at the Box-Office and 6 of them proved to be successful ventures i.e. average or above. He has a rock-solid success ratio of 59%, and by the end of this decade, his success ratio is expected to touch 65%, which would be a great outcome. The aggregate collection of the 27 films starring Akshay Kumar in lead is Rs 2175.87 crore, which is the second highest for any Bollywood actor this decade after Salman Khan, whose 14 films collected approximately Rs 2603 crore in India. The collection per film for Akshay Kumar stands at an impressive average of Rs 80.58 crore.

What makes Akshay’s streak commendable is the fact that the major hits for him this decade came on a Non-Holiday, and even the genre that he chose, especially post 2015, were not the conventionally Box-Office friendly genre. The biggest Hit for Akshay this decade was Rowdy Rathore, which is an action entertainer followed by Sajid Khan’s comic caper, Housefull 2. The last 2 years have been extremely fruitful for Khiladi as he delivered 5 back to back Rs 100 crore films in the form of Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The Rs 100 crore streak was broken with Padman which ended its run at the Box-Office at collections close to Rs 80.00 crore.

However, he is again expected to deliver back to back Rs 100 crore earners with films like Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Good News and Housefull 4 up for release. In-fact, Akshay even stands a solid chance to breach past the Rs 3000 crore mark this decade, but for that, these 5 films combined need to collect approximately Rs 815 crore, which means an average of Rs 163 crore per film. The average that these films need to collect is higher than the current average of Akshay Kumar, however we need to consider the fact that his upcoming films are universally appealing, unlike his previous few films. Here’s a look at the Box-Office collections of Akshay Kumar films this decade:

Housefull: Rs 76.00 crore

Khatta Meetha: Rs 40.00 crore

Action Replay: Rs 29.00 crore

Tees Maar Khan: Rs 61.00 crore

Patiala House: Rs 35.30 crore

Thank You: Rs 46.00 crore

Desi Boyz: Rs 47.60 crore

Housefull 2: Rs 114.00 crore

Rowdy Rathore: Rs 131.00 crore

Joker: Rs 20.00 crore

OH My God: Rs 81.50 crore

Khiladi 786: Rs 70.00 crore

Special 26: Rs 70.00 crore

OUATMD: Rs 65.00 crore

Boss: Rs 54.00 crore

Holiday: Rs 113.00 crore

Entertainment: Rs 72.50 crore

Baby: Rs 95.50 crore

Gabbar Is Back: Rs 86.00 crore

Brothers: Rs 82.47 crore

Singh Is Bling: Rs 90.25 crore

Airlift: Rs 129.00 crore

Housefull 3: Rs 107.70 crore

Rustom: Rs 129.50 crore

Jolly LLB 2: Rs 117.00 crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Rs 133.60 crore

PadMan: Rs 78.95 crore

Total: Rs 2175.87 crore

Average Per Film: Rs 80.58 crore