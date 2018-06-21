6 Months To Zero: 6 Box Office Records This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Could Shatter!

6 Months To Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited Zero is scheduled to release later this year but the wait is unbearable for fans. On Eid we got a peek into the Zero teaser where the cute and adorable dwarf avatar of Shah Rukh and Superstar Salman Khan come together to wish their fans a Happy Eid.

It is a big break for Shah Rukh as his last outing Jab Harry Met Sejal released in August 2017, and his fans are desperate to see their star on the silver screen again. This is the reason why Zero may break these 6 box office records:

1) Highest Opening Weekend for Shah Rukh Khan:

The multi-starrer Happy New Year which released way back in 2014 opened to a massive 108.86 crores. Second in the list of highest opening weekend is Chennai Express which managed to collect 100.35 crores. With almost a year of hype and buzz created around Zero the chances of it breaking this record seems doable.

2) Highest Grosser Ever for Shah Rukh Khan:

2013’s Chennai Express starring Deepika Padukone is Shah Rukh’s highest grossing movie ever as it collected a colossal 226.70 crores. Zero with a star cast of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have a possible chance of achieving this goal. It also depends on the storyline, and by the two teasers the audiences have seen, it surely looks like a clean family entertainer.

3) Highest Grosser for Aanand L Rai:

Director Aanand L Rai would be on the seventh heaven as apart from the star trio in Zero there are several star cameos in the film too. The cameos include R Madhavan, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajol among others. Rai’s highest grossing movie is Tanu Weds Manu Returns which went on to collect a decent 152 crores at the box office. Breaking this record will be a child’s play for Zero.

4) Highest Week 1 for Shah Rukh Khan:

Once again the multi-starrer Happy New Year tops this list with bringing in a massive 157.50 crores in just seven days after its release. Coming in a close second spot is Chennai Express with 156.60 crores collected in a week. With Shah Rukh Khan playing a double role in Zero from which one of them is a vertically challenged man, the film has a lot of potential to break this record.

5) Highest Day 1 for Anushka Sharma:

Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma opened to a smashing 36.54 crores on the first day itself. Day 1 of Sultan remains to be highest for Anushka Sharma. Looking at the hype and Shah Rukh’s stardom trade pundits are betting that it will probably be able to break this record.

6) Highest Day 1 for Katrina Kaif:

Aamir Khan starrer action packed Dhoom 3 opened to a massive 36 crores and is Katrina Kaif’s highest single day 1 till date. Zero is looking to attract fans of all three superstars, with so many fandoms involved the fans itself will do the trick in breaking this record. While the last two are our wild wishes but the top 3 could surely seem doable given the current buzz around the film.

Zero is scheduled to release December 21, 2018.