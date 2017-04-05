Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri ​has ​collected ​over 50 crores gross box office worldwide. A small film with a big heart, the movie has recorded steady collections since its release.

It collected 51 lacs on 2nd Monday and 53 lacs on 2nd Tuesday to take its total to 26.82 crores nett ​(38.31 crores GBO) in India, while in global markets Phillauri has collected $1.81m (11.77 crores). The total worldwide business now stands at 50.08 crores GBO.

​The movie has become a profitable venture for Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. The cost of Phillauri makes it a profitable venture, since it was made at a cost of 21 crores and has already recovered 12 crores from satellite and music rights. With only 9 crores to recover before the film release, this start of Phillauri makes the film profitable!

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, says, “Phillauri has found its own audience​ and its has been accepted and loved by audiences globally. We are happy that the film is holding steady and has turned profitable.”

Despite facing a stiff competition with films like Varun-Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Akshay-Taapsee’s Naam Shabana, Phillauri has managed to remain steady at the box office.

The film is looking around for a lifetime business of approximately 30 crores. Since there is no big release in the coming week, Phillauri will continue to add more collections to its kitty.

Directed by debutante Anshai Lal and produced under the banners of Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios, Phillauri also features Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Post Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project opposite Shah Rukh Khan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Ring (tentative title) will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh has currently signed Super Singh, where he’ll essay the character of a Punjabi Superhero. The film will be produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor).