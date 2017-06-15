From April to mid of June around 92 films including Hollywood flicks have released at the Indian box office. Some did wonders at the box office, while others failed to woo the audience with their story line and characters. This year has not got many blockbusters till now, but the ones which have become hit are worth a watch for everyone!

The first month of the year became memorable at the box office with the clash of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Raees was not a blockbuster but had managed to recover investment and make some profit whereas Kaabil turned out to be a super hit at the box office with a collection of 126.85 crores, thanks to its minimal making cost.

Apart from these Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Ok Jaanu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor tanked at the box office with collections of 23.05 crores and 1 crore respectively. Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage had also released in this month but her debut had failed to woo her fans. The other flops in the months were Prakash Electronics, Ashley, Passengers (English), M. A. Pass, Majaz Ae Gham – E – Dil Kya Karun, Beauty with Brain, Coffee With D, Hyena Ek Chalak Haseena and Double Dealer.

February had 13 releases but only one managed to come out with flying colors at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 managed to earn 117.2 cores but films like The Ghazi Attack, Irada, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (English), Alif, Rings(English), Horror Night, Kung Fu Yoga, Wedding Anniversary, 9’0 Clock, Mona Darling, Internet Ke Thagg, Running Shaadi and Rangoon were major flops of the month.

The month of March witnessed 20 releases at the box office but only Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to become a blockbuster with a collection of 116.60 crores. The films like Naam Shabana, Phillauri, and Logan (English) were at no loss no gain with earning of 36.50 crores, 28.40 crores, and 33.03 crores respectively. Other films like Commando 2, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Wrong Love, Kong: Skull Island (English), Desi Black Picture, Mantra, Perfect Guest PG, Aagaya Hero, Beauty And The Beast (English), Anaarkali Of Aarah, Trapped, Machine, Bhanwarey, Ishq Ka Jazbaa, Poorna, tanked miserably at the box office.

The month of April was flooded with releases. With 22 releases at the box office, only 6 films were noticed by the audience rest seemed to be have gone unnoticed. The biggest blockbuster film of the year Baahubali: The Conclusion took the box office by storm with the collection of 506.53* crores. The second film which came out to be a hit was The Fate Of Furious with a collection of 77 crores. The films like Mahima Rah Baba Ki, Blue Mountain, Kehkashan, Baazi Zindagi Ki, Yeh Hai Gaddar Dil, Romeo N Bullet, Crazzy Lamhe, Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, Ajab Singh Ki Gajab Kahani, Vahshi, Jab Raat Hoti Hai, DHD, Masti Nahi Sasti, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana and Smurfs – The Lost Village (English) went unnoticed at the box office with a very minimal collections. The big star starrer films like Noor, Begum Jaan and Maatr also could not please the audience with their acting in films and resulted in major flops of the year.

In the month of May, there were 3 Hollywood films which released at the Indian box office. The films Alien: Covenant, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 managed to be average. Apart from these films 12 Bollywood films released and only Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium managed a super hit title at the box office with a collection of 64* crores.

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend turned out to be average with an earning of 58.71* crores, whereas Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 were flops of the month. Sachin: A Billion Dream made a decent collection of 50.00* crores. Meanwhile, films like Mantostaan, Mafia Bigg Boss, Mukkadarpur Ka Majnu, Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi, Sargoshiyan and Sweet Love are the films came and went without any acknowledgment at the box office.

The ongoing month of June might turn out to be the best month at the box office with the release of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight. Apart from this, the films which have already hit theaters are Raabta, The Mummy (English), Behen Hogi Teri, Wonder Woman (English), Dobaara – See Your Evil, Baywatch (English) and Hanuman Da Damdaar.