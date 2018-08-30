4 Years, 5 Films & 367 Crore – The New Action Hero Of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff Has Officially Arrived!

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti and to everyone’s surprised the film did not just open to a promising response but also raked in an impressive lifetime total. Heropanti proved to be a hit at the Box-Office and introduced Tiger Shroff as the upcoming action hero of Bollywood. There were whispers in the trade that Shroff would be an one film wonder, and he doesn’t have the “Machoism” in him to sustain in the industry. Two years after Heropanti came Baaghi, which showcased Tiger in the action avatar yet again and proved to be a winner. One thing common in both Heropanti and Baaghi was the fact that the films did phenomenal business at the mass centres in India.

Action is a genre that masses love, and the industry has not really seen the arrival of an actor who can convincingly pull of the stunts since Hrithik Roshan. Tiger Shroff filled that vacuum and became the star of masses in merely two films. The Box-Office collections, especially the territory wise business clearly suggested that the masses have found a new hero. After the release of Baaghi, Tiger Shroff delivered a couple of failures in the form of Flying Jatt and Munna Micheal. An interesting point to note here is that even A Flying Jatt was off to a good start at the Box-Office, especially in the mass belts however the poor word of mouth lead to the failure. Munna Micheal on the other hand didn’t really cater to the audience of Tiger Shroff as it as more of a dance film than action.

After back to back successful films, the two failures proved to be a set back for Shroff however he got back to his comfort zone with Baaghi 2. As the film marked the return of Tiger Shroff in an action avatar 2 years after Baaghi, the masses were keenly anticipating the film. What happened with Baaghi 2 was something that no trade expert even thought off. The movie took a bumper start at the Box-Office and proved to be not just the biggest opener for Tiger Shroff, but also one of the biggest non-holiday openers of all time. That aside, the movie ended its run at the Box-Office at collections in the range of Rs 165 crore thereby emerging one of the most successful films for producer, Sajid Nadiadwala. To put things to perspective, Baaghi 2 raked in more than the highest grossing film of all time of a lot of stars who have been in the industry for a longer period than Tiger. What makes the feat more precious is the fact that there is absolutely no fight for credit in the success of Baaghi 2 as each and every penny earned by the film was because of Tiger Shroff in an action-packed avatar.

There have been young-star films like Bajirao Mastani, Sanju, Padmaavat or even Judwaa 2 to a certain extent, wherein there has been debate on the social media as to who should get the credit for success of the film, but with Baaghi 2 the verdict is loud and clear. With 3 out of his first 5 films being successful, the trade is expecting quite a lot from his upcoming films that includes Student of The Year 2, Rambo Remake, HR vs Tiger and Baaghi 3. While Rambo Remake, HR vs Tiger and Baaghi 3 would present Tiger Shroff in an avatar loved by his target audience, Student of The Year 2 will be a little challenging for him and tell us if the audience is ready to accept Tiger Shroff outside the “Action Image”. Well till then, let us just welcome the new action Star of Bollywood. Here’s a look at Box-Office collections of Tiger Shroff films:

Baaghi 2: Rs 165.00 crore

Munna Micheal: Rs 33.12 crore

A Flying Jatt: Rs 38.61 crore

Baaghi: Rs 76.00 crore

Heropanti: Rs 55.00 crore

Total: Rs 367.73 crore