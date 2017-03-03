Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 ensures that everyone earns money

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has turned out to be the biggest profit maker film of 2017 so far. Though the year has just begun and only four major films [Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Rangoon] have released, it is still pretty much an indication of how controlled costs coupled with the superstar in there opting to take a share from the profits is helping a film end up being a win-win situation for all involved.

Jolly LLB 2 has collected 115 crore* so far and that by itself is ensuring very good profits for Akshay Kumar as well as Fox Star Studios.

Everyone in the supply chain has earned money out of the film and it is this very business strategy of Akshay Kumar, where he makes two-three such films every year (in controlled costs and no frills shoot), which is helping the money churning in the industry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder