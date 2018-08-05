Time and again, we have spoken about the stardom of Sunny Deol at the box office and how he is not given the due credit by the media. The actor has everything that it takes for being a superstar i.e. record openers, several blockbusters, a couple of all time blockbusters, all the grosser and last but not the least, hit songs. Deol, who is the eldest son of superstar Dharmendra, made his debut in 1983 with Betaab and it has been 35 years since the release of this film.

The actor, who lost his success streak with the advent of multiplex era had once dominated the Box-Office just the way the big superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and the 3 Khan’s did. He has been a part of 5 blockbusters i.e. Betaab, Ghayal, Darr, Border and Gadar and more than 15 “Hit” films. He is currently gearing up for the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, which is expected to get added in the list of successful films by Deol. In the career spanning for over 35 years, Deol has given us several memorable dialogues like “Tareek Pe Tareek” from Damini or “Balwant Rai Ke Kutto” from Ghayal or “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” from Damini, or “Hindostan Zindabaad Tha, Hai Aur Rahega” from Gadar or several other dialogues from films like Border, Ghatak, Indian, Apne and Narsimha to name a few.

In-fact, in the 90’s Sunny Deol was labelled as the “Indian Rambo” by the media, and rightly so. The audience watching the action films starring Sunny Deol in lead had this strange belief that nothing could go wrong till the time Sunny Deol is there on the screen. Well, the achievements of Sunny Deol have been highlighted by us a lot of times, but what makes his stardom even special is the fact that 9 films starring the superstar have taken “BUMPER” opening at the Box-Office

Although Shah Rukh Khan got away with the audience sympathy in Darr, it is Sunny Deol who was responsible for the historic opening of the film. A record, which will stand unchallenged for years to come is the one set by Gadar in the single screens. It recorded unprecedented footfalls at single screens across India, and is by far the most watched film at the single screen theatres in the modern era of Indian Cinema. The 9 Bumper openers of Sunny Deol includes:

Betaab (Record Opener)

Tridev

Vishwatma

Insaniyaat (Record Opener)

Darr

Border

Gadar (Would have been a record opener had it not clashed with Lagaan)

Indian (Record Opener)

Hero

Here’s wishing Sunny Deol all the best for his acting career from hereon!