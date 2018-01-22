Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has entered its 5th week at the box office and there seems to be no roadblock for it until Padmaavat releases on 25th January.

After Tubelight tanked at the box office Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman’s revival and the same for Katrina as well, whose last film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor could not do good business.

Where this is Salman’s third 300 crore film in the industry, this is Katrina’s first film to enter the club. Going by the box office collection, Tiger Zinda Hai’s 1st-week collection is 206.04 crore, 2nd week 85.51 crore, 3rd week 27.31 crore and 4th week 10.89 crore. The film has now entered the 5th week at the box office.

Over the 5th weekend, the film collected 79 lakhs on Friday, 1.20 crore on Saturday, 1.84 crores on Sunday. Tiger Zinda Hai now stands with a grand total of 333.58 crores at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai is about a rescue operation, led by agents Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina )from India and Pakistan, to save 25 Indian nurses abducted by terrorist forces in Iraq. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is a sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina together on-screen after five years. This film was Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s union after the very successful Sultan in 2016