Jagga Jasoos had a dull Sunday at the box office. It followed the same pattern of showing a big growth on Saturday but falling flat on Sunday. It had grossed 33.17 crores on its first weekend and 43.75 crores in its 1st week.

Though the box office numbers are not great, the movie has managed to create a buzz and gain amazing reviews among the audiences.

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. It is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

The business of Jagga Jasoos is as follows:

Week One – 43.12 crores



Friday – 2.60 crores



Saturday – 2.60 crores



Sunday – 2.65 crores



The film now has a total box office of 53.38 crores.

The film is, in fact, better than what Katrina Kaif’s last release Baar Baar Dekho had done in its entire lifetime [32 crores] and though the scale, budget, and expectations from both are poles apart, the fact still remains that there has been a start nonetheless.

