Mubarakan in on a winning spree as it is unaffected by this week’s mighty release of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Read on to know how it has fared on its 2nd Monday.

When Mubarakan was releasing over a week ago, no one would even in their wildest dream have thought it would remain unaffected by the biggie Jab Harry Met Sejal. It has happened and Shah Rukh Khan’s rom-drama has been bashed by everyone. Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s loss is Mubarakan‘s gain.

After an average week 1 of 35.66 crores, the film did a steady 2nd weekend of 6.08 crores. It collected 1.05 crores on its 2nd Friday. The next day came in as a surprise for this film – it collected 2 crores showing around 100% jump. Sunday was amazing with around 200% jump the film collected 3.03 crores. The 2nd Monday of the film is better than its 2nd Saturday, which is seen very rarely. The film has grossed 2.85 crores summing up its decent total to 44.59 crores.

Let’s take a look at the movie’s figures here:

1st Week – 35.66 cr

2nd Weekend – 6.08 cr

2nd Monday – 2.85 cr

Total – 44.59 cr

Reports were also there that more screens have been added for Mubarakan after seeing its steady trend. Even Lipstick Under My Burkha from the past releases is still in the race continuing to audience’s favourite. All these films will face a tough competition from Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in falling week. It’ll be an interesting math to see how screens are divided amongst all these running films. Mubarakan‘s steady spree, Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s crash, Lipstick Under My Burkha still finding the audience – must say, distribution of screens will be a tough task at hand.