2nd Saturday Box Office: Mom & Spider-Man: Homecoming Show Good Jump

This Saturday (Yesterday) turned out to be a good day for the box office. Apart from Jagga Jasoos, holdover releases like Mom and Spider-Man: Homecoming also showed good jump on their 2nd Saturday at the box office.

Sridevi Kapoor’s Mom, which collected 1 crore on its 2nd Friday, collected more than double yesterday around 2.30 crores. The thriller now stands with the total collections of 27.10 crores.

The film should cross the 30 crore mark post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man Homecoming is now heading towards the 50 crore at the domestic market. The superhero flick raked in 3.50 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 48.25 crores.

Talking about being the youngest Spider-Man on the silver screen, Holland said: “The experience of being part of the movie has been crazy. It has been a whirlwind – a good one. I had a time of life making this movie and promoting the movie. But I have had the best time ever and the cool thing about it is that I got to experience it with my friends and family. It hasn’t been something that I have done by myself.”

Holland said he is still getting used to be associated with “Avengers”.

“I have been a fan of the ‘Avengers’ ever since I saw the first one. I can not believe that I can nearly call myself an Avenger. That is surreal to me.”

Directed by Jon Watts, the film also features Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. in pivotal roles