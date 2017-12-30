2017 has come to a close and quite a few records have been scored by the top superstars of Bollywood. Here is presenting the list:

12 films of Salman Khan have now done business of 100 crore or more

3 films of Salman Khan would now be in 300 Crore Club (Tiger Zinda Hai expected to join)

2 Akshay Kumar films released and each of them entered 100 Crore Club

8 films of Akshay Kumar have now done business of 100 crore or more

1 film of Ajay Devgn is now in 200 Crore Club

7 films of Ajay Devgn have now done business of 100 crore or more

5 films of Katrina Kaif have now done business of 100 crore or more

5 films of Jacqueline Fernandez have now done a business of 100 crore or more

Trending

6 new directors debuted in the 100 Crore Club [David Dhawan (Judwaa 2), Rahul Dholakia (Raees), Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), Subhash Kapoor (Jolly LLB 2), Shashank Khaitan (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sanjay Gupta (Kaabil)]

2 films of director Ali Abbas Zafar would now be in 300 Crore Club (Tiger Zinda Hai expected to join)

5 films each of Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala are in 100 Crore Club

4 films were made by Yash Raj Films; 1 succeeded [Tiger Zinda Hai] and 3 did not [Qaidi Band, Bank Chor, Meri Pyari Bindu]

3 films were made by Dharma Productions; 2 succeeded [Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ittefaq] and 1 did not [OK Jaanu]

2 films were made by Nadiadwala Grandson; 1 succeeded [Judwaa 2] and 1 did not [Rangoon]

0 100 Crore success for Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor

0 new releases for Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh

0 new releases for Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor