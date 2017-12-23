Fukrey Returns has completed two weeks at the box office and with thi, it has already collected 73.81 crores at the box office. The film has emerged as one of the biggest Superhits of 2017 and is now challenging the lifetime of 78 crores which it would comfortably surpass.

However, in the process of doing that it would also go past the lifetime number of another comedy, Housefull [78 crore]. Once that happens, it would find itself in the record books all over again. Reason being that this milestone would place Fukrey Returns amongst Top-10 comedies of all time (ever since the 100 crore club came into existence and the collections were being tracked much more closely than ever before).

2017 round up - Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 and Fukrey Returns success show that comedy sequels/franchises could be the future from 2018 to 2010
2017 Round Up – Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 & Fukrey Returns Success Show That Comedy Sequels Could Be The Future From 2018 To 2010

Here is the list of Top-10 grossers amongst comedy films and as can be seen, three of the films that feature here have released in 2017 – Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 and Fukrey Returns:

Golmaal Again205.70 crore

Judwaa 2138.61 crore

Housefull 2116 crore

Housefull 3109 crore

Golmaal 3106 crore

Bol Bachchan103 crore

Grand Masti102 crore

Welcome Back97 crore

Singh Is Blinng89.50 crore

Housefull78 crore

Welcome75 crore

Singh Is Kinng74 crore

Fukrey Returns73.81 crore (still running)

The film should go past Welcome and Singh Is Kinng by the third weekend and then Housefull should be surpassed too in the fourth week at least. Once that happens, it would be next only to Singh Is Bliing and in the process emerge as the tenth biggest comic grosser ever.

Another interesting factor here is that except for Bol Bachchan, every other film in the list is a sequel/franchise affair which goes on to show that a first time comedy may not find immediate attention but once it is established, there is no stopping that.

Point to ponder for those who may want to invest in comic outings between 2018-2020!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here