The year end is here and it’s time to analyze how the overall film business has been. One would have to agree that the audience tastes are constantly changing and it was quite evident in 2016. Content has been the prime factor driving audiences to theaters and this as resulted in many films losing out their box office business. The last month of the year was affected by demonetization too.

This year, only eight films made it to the profitable films list. Big banner films which were expected to bring business such as Mohenjo Daro, Baar Baar Dekho failed miserably.

2016’s most profitable film was Neerja with a 260% profit percentage. The list boasts of other films that received immense appreciation from the critics as well as audience such as Airlift, Rustom, Pink and Dear Zindagi.

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Neerja 21 75.61 54.61 260% 2. Sultan 90 300.45 210.45 234% 3. Pink 21 68.00 47.00 223.80% 4. Airlift 40 129.00 89.00 222.50% 5. Rustom 40 127.42 87.42 218.55% 6. Dangal 90 197.53 107.53 119.47% 7. Dear Zindagi 33 67.00 34.00 103.03% 8. Baaghi 38 76.00 38.00 100%

This time, Akshay Kumar ruled at the box office with as many as two out of three releases making over 200% profit. Only five films gained super-hit status and that is a clear indication of how the year has been.

If compared to 2015, films such as Hate Story 3 became second highest profitable film in spite if its poor content, compared to that, no erotic thrillers made it to the list this year. Tanu Weds Manu Returns made a huge profit of 390%.

Even 2014 was a good year for Bollywood with 11 films becoming profitable ventures. What’s simply great is that a film like Queen, which was made on a minimal budget of 11 crores, managed to become the most profitable film with a profit percentage of 454% which is massive. Also PK made a profit percentage of 300% which was commendable in the same year. Other films that year such as 2 States, Ek Villain and Heropanti which starred young stars managed to gain profit

In terms of highest number of profitable films in a year, 2013 consisted of as many as 16 films becoming profitable ventures.