Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been performing phenomenally well so far. The film has become one of the most profitable films of the year. The film has already made a profit of 311.23%.
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Dangal
|90
|370.11
|280.11
|311.23%
|2. Neerja
|21
|75.61
|54.61
|260%
|3. Sultan
|90
|300.45
|210.45
|234%
|4. Pink
|21
|68.00
|47.00
|223.80%
|5. Airlift
|40
|129.00
|89.00
|222.50%
|6. Rustom
|40
|127.42
|87.42
|218.55%
|7. Dear Zindagi
|33
|67.00
|34.00
|103.03%
|8. Baaghi
|38
|76.00
|38.00
|100%
While collection wise, the film has become the highest grosser ever, when it comes to other films and their profit, Dangal still has records to break.
2015’s release, Tanu Weds Manu Returns had made a profit of 390% which was pretty huge.
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|31
|152
|121
|390%
|2. Hate Story 3
|13.2
|53.50*
|40.3
|305%
|3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|90
|320.34
|230.34
|256%
|4. Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2
|18
|62
|44
|244%
|5. NH 10
|13
|32
|19
|146%
|6. Piku
|35
|79
|44
|126%
|7. Hunterrr
|6
|13.5
|7.5
|125%
|8. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|100
|206.63
|106.63
|107%
|9. Badlapur
|25
|51.4
|26.4
|106%
|10. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
|15
|30
|15
|100%
Kangana Rananut’s other film, Queen which released in 2014 was one of the most successful films that year. It made a profit percentage of 400%.
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Queen
|11
|61
|50
|454%
|2. PK
|85
|339.5
|254.5
|300%
|3. Yaariyan
|12
|40
|28
|233%
|4. 2 States
|35
|104
|69
|197%
|5. Ek Villain
|40
|105.5
|65.5
|164%
|6. Ragini MMS 2
|19
|47
|28
|147%
|7. Heropanti
|25
|55
|30
|120%
|8. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|35
|76.81
|41.81
|119%
|9. Mardaani
|17
|36
|19
|112%
|10. Kick
|115
|233
|118
|103%
|11. Holiday
|56
|112.65
|56.65
|101%
Dangal is surely set to come close to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘s 322% profit soon.
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Aashiqui 2
|12
|85.4
|73.4
|612%
|2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|45
|190
|145
|322%
|3. ABCD
|12
|46
|34
|283%
|4. Fukrey
|11
|36.5
|25.5
|232%
|5. Grand Masti
|31
|102.5
|71.5
|231%
|6. Ramleela
|35
|110
|75
|214%
|7. Chennai Express
|75
|226.7
|151.7
|202%
|8. Murder 3
|7
|20
|13
|186%
|9. Jolly LLB
|12
|32
|20
|167%
|10. Shootout At Wadala
|26
|62
|36
|138%
|11. Dhoom 3
|125
|280.25
|155.25
|124%
|12. The Lunchbox
|10
|22.21
|12.21
|122%
|13. Krrish 3
|115
|240.5
|125.5
|109%
|14. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|50
|102.5
|52.5
|105%
|15. Kai Po Che!
|25
|50
|25
|100%
|16. Chashme Baddoor
|20
|40
|20
|100%
Looking at how films have performed in the previous years, Aashiqui 2‘s 612% profit remains to be the highest till now.
In 2013 , there were 16 hit movies , movies which doubled or more than the investment .
In 2014 , Number decreased to 11 .
In 2015 , Number decreased to 10 and last year number decreased to 8 .
A serious concern for film industry , with every coming year bollywood is struggling with “lack of good content” .
Dear Admin,
I am also a reviewer for movies. My humble opinion is to get involve this profit ratios into start ranking.
I deeply appreciate your effort on Start Ranking by getting boxoffice figures those who reached 100-200-300 crores clubs. From this star ranking would raise only commercial movies which has biggest budget.
for an example Aashique -2 made up to 672% profit more than six times, but this movie hasn’t reach even 100 crore club, therefore the lowest budget best movies are avoided in the star Ranking.
My opinion is to add also the PROFIT RATIO (TIMES) as also a criteria to add points for Star Ranking.
At least starting from 50 Points for each times of profit it earned.
1-2 times 50 Points
2-3 times 100 Points
3-4 times (only few ovies) 150 Points
4-5 times (Only one movie) 200 Points
5-6 times (No movies) 250 Points
6-7 Times (Only a movie) 300 Points
I think you will take into your consideration in order to give recognition to all normal hero’s who worked hard and multiplied the earnings which would make more effective rating as i guess.
Thank you
Fazmeer