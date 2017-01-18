SHARE

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been performing phenomenally well so far. The film has become one of the most profitable films of the year. The film has already made a profit of 311.23%.


RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Dangal90370.11280.11311.23%
2. Neerja2175.6154.61260%
3. Sultan90300.45210.45234%
4. Pink2168.0047.00223.80%
5. Airlift40129.0089.00222.50%
6. Rustom40127.4287.42218.55%
7. Dear Zindagi3367.0034.00103.03%
8. Baaghi3876.0038.00100%

While collection wise, the film has become the highest grosser ever, when it comes to other films and their profit, Dangal still has records to break.

Dangal Poster
Dangal Poster

2015’s release, Tanu Weds Manu Returns had made a profit of 390% which was pretty huge.

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Tanu Weds Manu Returns31152121390%
2. Hate Story 313.253.50*40.3305%
3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan90320.34230.34256%
4. Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2186244244%
5. NH 10133219146%
6. Piku357944126%
7. Hunterrr613.57.5125%
8. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo100206.63106.63107%
9. Badlapur2551.426.4106%
10. Dum Laga Ke Haisha153015100%

Kangana Rananut’s other film, Queen which released in 2014 was one of the most successful films that year. It made a profit percentage of 400%.

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Queen116150454%
2. PK85339.5254.5300%
3. Yaariyan124028233%
4. 2 States3510469197%
5. Ek Villain40105.565.5164%
6. Ragini MMS 2194728147%
7. Heropanti255530120%
8. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania3576.8141.81119%
9. Mardaani173619112%
10. Kick115233118103%
11. Holiday56112.6556.65101%

Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen Posters
Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen Posters

Dangal is surely set to come close to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘s 322% profit soon.

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Aashiqui 21285.473.4612%
2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani45190145322%
3. ABCD124634283%
4. Fukrey1136.525.5232%
5. Grand Masti31102.571.5231%
6. Ramleela3511075214%
7. Chennai Express75226.7151.7202%
8. Murder 372013186%
9. Jolly LLB123220167%
10. Shootout At Wadala266236138%
11. Dhoom 3125280.25155.25124%
12. The Lunchbox1022.2112.21122%
13. Krrish 3115240.5125.5109%
14. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag50102.552.5105%
15. Kai Po Che!255025100%
16. Chashme Baddoor204020100%

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Aashiqui 2 posters
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Aashiqui 2 posters

Looking at how films have performed in the previous years, Aashiqui 2‘s 612% profit remains to be the highest till now.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

2 COMMENTS

  1. In 2013 , there were 16 hit movies , movies which doubled or more than the investment .
    In 2014 , Number decreased to 11 .
    In 2015 , Number decreased to 10 and last year number decreased to 8 .
    A serious concern for film industry , with every coming year bollywood is struggling with “lack of good content” .

  2. Dear Admin,
    I am also a reviewer for movies. My humble opinion is to get involve this profit ratios into start ranking.
    I deeply appreciate your effort on Start Ranking by getting boxoffice figures those who reached 100-200-300 crores clubs. From this star ranking would raise only commercial movies which has biggest budget.
    for an example Aashique -2 made up to 672% profit more than six times, but this movie hasn’t reach even 100 crore club, therefore the lowest budget best movies are avoided in the star Ranking.
    My opinion is to add also the PROFIT RATIO (TIMES) as also a criteria to add points for Star Ranking.
    At least starting from 50 Points for each times of profit it earned.
    1-2 times 50 Points
    2-3 times 100 Points
    3-4 times (only few ovies) 150 Points
    4-5 times (Only one movie) 200 Points
    5-6 times (No movies) 250 Points
    6-7 Times (Only a movie) 300 Points

    I think you will take into your consideration in order to give recognition to all normal hero’s who worked hard and multiplied the earnings which would make more effective rating as i guess.
    Thank you
    Fazmeer

LEAVE A REPLY