Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been performing phenomenally well so far. The film has become one of the most profitable films of the year. The film has already made a profit of 311.23%.

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Dangal 90 370.11 280.11 311.23% 2. Neerja 21 75.61 54.61 260% 3. Sultan 90 300.45 210.45 234% 4. Pink 21 68.00 47.00 223.80% 5. Airlift 40 129.00 89.00 222.50% 6. Rustom 40 127.42 87.42 218.55% 7. Dear Zindagi 33 67.00 34.00 103.03% 8. Baaghi 38 76.00 38.00 100%

While collection wise, the film has become the highest grosser ever, when it comes to other films and their profit, Dangal still has records to break.

2015’s release, Tanu Weds Manu Returns had made a profit of 390% which was pretty huge.

Kangana Rananut’s other film, Queen which released in 2014 was one of the most successful films that year. It made a profit percentage of 400%.

Dangal is surely set to come close to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘s 322% profit soon.

Looking at how films have performed in the previous years, Aashiqui 2‘s 612% profit remains to be the highest till now.