Annabelle: Creation Rules At The Indian Box Office!

David Sandberg’s Annabelle: Creation is a surprise release. Yes, hopes were high as it’s the fodder that Indian audience craves for and there has been a lot of time since last good horror film released. The film released on Independence Day grabbing the advantage of the public holiday.

The film has collected an amount of 3.20 crores on its second Saturday and 3.35 crores on its second Sunday. It now stands with a total of 44.5 crores. Annabelle: Creation got better reviews and is a better movie than the 2014 installment.

Annabelle: Creation is one Hollywood film that has gathered immense popularity in India, enough to affect the box office collection of all other films. The movie is still rock steady at the box office despite the release of three Bollywood movies. Despite, of tough competition from half a dozen films released this weekend, Annabelle: Creation has retained its share of screens in week 2 also.

David Sandberg who has previously given us another snoozy-horror in Lights Out tries to bind this thin plot with few spooky scenes. The film is not unbearable, it’s just not something we haven’t seen already. Though the collections say a different story, as it has managed to lure people in its scary house.

The story revolves around a dollmaker and his wife. Twelve years after the tragic death of their little girl, they welcome a nun and several girls from an orphanage into their California home. Terror strikes when one child sneaks into a forbidden room and finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. Soon after, all of them become the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.