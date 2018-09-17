2.0 Teaser Trade & Audience Review: Mixed Response To This Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar Film But…

The teaser of 2.0 was launched digitally recently and like all big films, even this one has met with a mixed response from the trade as well as audience. The expectations were humongous and hence mixed reaction was more or less expected. While the teaser has gone on to create records on YouTube, a lot of people are of the opinion that the visuals really justify the humongous budget of Rs 500 crore plus. There is another section of audience who were disappointed because Akshay Kumar didn’t get much presence in the teaser. Leaving the negative comments aside, the teaser has also found acceptance from a lot people, especially from the South who felt that director Shankar has indeed taken it to the next level.

We spoke to 13 people from the trade to know their reaction for the teaser. 7 people liked the teaser but were of the opinion that makers need to show more of Akshay Kumar at-least to the Hindi speaking audience as he is going to be the crowd puller for this film. 3 people from the trade were left disappointed with the teaser and felt that the Indian audience are exposed to Hollywood superhero film like Avengers and substandard quality of visual effects would turn them off. 3 other people from the trade felt that the teaser was average, however they would hold their opinion until the makers unveil the theatrical trailer. Overall the response in the trade is titled towards the positive side, however the Box-Office outcome of the film in Hindi belt would depend on how well is Akshay Kumar used in the publicity material from hereon. 2.0 is the costliest Indian film till date and if it manages to live onto they hype created by the makers, sky would be the limit as far as the lifetime collections are concerned. The audience in India is hungry for never seen before larger than life experience, and 2.0 falls right into that zone if done well.

On a personal note, I have often noticed that the South Indian film industry hasn’t really mastered at the art of coming up with good trailer/ teaser. While the 90 second teaser is surely ambitious and promises to speak about a very relevant issue that would make the audience think, the visual effects were not as path breaking as one expected them to be. Given Shankar’s track record, I am quite confident that the film would have a lot of substance to offer and even the visuals would get better as the film nears its release because a lot of post-production is still pending. Robot has gained a cult status among the audience because of repeat telecast on the small screen, however one needs to realize that this film is no Baahubali to get the Hindi audience on board in huge numbers on the opening day. Taking into consideration all factors, 2.0 would have taken a start in the range of Rs 8 to 10 crore without Akshay Kumar, however if Khiladi’s presence is used in the right way from hereon, an opening in excess of Rs 22 crore is expected. A detailed analysis about the opening of the film shall follow closer to its release wherein we shall dissect the promotional material released by the team, and if the same has worked in favour or gone against, but in an ideal scenario, Rs 22 crore start is the least we expect from 2.0 on a Working Friday.

What are your thoughts on 2.0? Let us know!