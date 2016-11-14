Rock On 2 hasn’t really rocked on! The film had a poor start and the trending over the weekend wasn’t spectacular either. As a result, just 7.01 crore came in and these are just not the kind of numbers that the makers would have expected when they decided to make the sequel of the 2008 release, Rock On. That film had collected 6.25 crore in its opening weekend and the fact that the sequel is collecting just marginally more pretty much tells the tale. Rock On had still managed to collect four times the weekend in its final tally and the sequel will not be able to match this feat since the response is hardly flattering.

In fact, when compared to the other releases in 2016, Rock On 2 can be compared to Freaky Ali and Great Grand Masti, both of which collected 8.5 crore each in their opening weekend!

Chaar Sahibzaade – Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur is better, considering a far lesser screen count at which the animation film has been released. With 2 crore* coming in, the film has seen some sort of traction in Punjab and Delhi NCR belt. It would be interesting to see how it holds up in the weekdays now as that is pretty much required for the film to stay in contention for a longer run in weeks to come.

Dongri Ka Raja, Ishq Junoon and Yeh Hai Lollypop had restricted release in select screens and the collections are way too low to register an impact.

*Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder