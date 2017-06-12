Leaving aside the hurricane that came in the form of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story which saw a terrific weekend of 66 crore, Sushant Singh Rajput has largely seen moderate opening numbers for his films. The story hasn’t been much different for Raabta either which has been most expensive after the cricket drama but still finds itself lower in the list that comprises of much more moderately priced films. The film has collected only 15.93 crore at the Box Office over the weekend and one would have wanted to see these as the numbers coming in from the first two days of release.

When compared to the weekend numbers of his other releases, this is where Raabta stands:

Shuddh Desi Romance – 23.50 crore

Kai Po Che – 16 crore

Raabta – 15.93 crore

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy – 14.2 crore

As can be seen, his Shuddh Desi Romance had seen good increment over the weekend and eventually managed a fine lifetime sum of 48 crores. However, Raabta won’t come anywhere close to that and could as well close around the 25 crore mark.

Behen Hogi Teri hasn’t really managed good numbers coming its way right through the weekend. Even though the competition wasn’t really there, it couldn’t leverage much from that and stayed low. With collections around the 1.5 crore mark*, it has managed to collect as much over the weekend as one expected from it on the first day of release.

