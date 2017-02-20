The Ghazi Attack was the only new release of the week that found audiences coming its way. The underwater thriller with a war setting to it was a new experience for the audience, as far as an Indian film is concerned. That said, one just wishes that there was much larger awareness on a pan-India basis. Still, the fact also remains that the appreciation it has received has helped it put together some numbers. This reflected in the weekend numbers of 7 crore* for the Hindi version. Though these are not the kind of numbers that would make all associated with it ecstatic, they have at least set the film for the weekdays.

As for Running Shaadi and Irada, both have turned out to be largely dull affairs. Former is a film that was launched over three years back and then got stuck in some production matters. Its release was announced in a good way but then from the unveiling of the promo to the eventual arrival, the kind of push that it deserved wasn’t quite there. This reflected in the weekend numbers that have in the vicinity of 1 crore.

Even Irada was delayed, albeit by a few months, but then its promotion was patchy with hardly any awareness created either. Not that the final product of this Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah starrer is the kind that would have resulted in a major dent at the Box Office. Still, at least respectable numbers were on the cards for the film, which would be difficult as well for it since there is hardly any awareness or initial moolah that could result in any sort of word of mouth.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder