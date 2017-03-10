Box Office – Commando 2 aims for a lifetime of over 30 crore

Vidyut Jammwal has a reason to smile. His Commando 2 is all set to go past the entire business of Commando. While Commando [2013] had collected 24 crore in its entire lifetime, the second in the franchise, Commando 2 [2017], has already brought in little around 23 crores.

Of course, Commando 2 is a much bigger film and while the first in the series was set entirely in India, this one cuts across countries and also has a much more complicated plot. Nonetheless, while that is something that would be of most interest to its producer Vipul Shah, for the leading man it is a matter of finding more audiences in quicker time and this is what has happened.

The film has seen reduction of screens in the second week due to the arrival of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Also, since there were drops during the weekdays, it was on the cards that it would boil down to maximum moolah coming in the first week itself.

That said, the film could well be aiming to get that push in the coming days in order to reach the 30 crore mark. Since immediately after the weekend there is a holiday for the festive occasion of Holi (on Monday), the numbers are expected to be stable till then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder