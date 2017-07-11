After an outstanding opening weekend, Spider-Man: Homecoming continues to mint gold at the Indian box office. The film has collected 3.70 crores nett on its first Monday.

During the weekend, Spider-Man had collected approximately 30.25 crores nett including Thursday’s paid previews. Adding Monday’s figures, the movie now stands with a total of approx 33.95 crores.

Here’s the breakdown of the film on its first four days (including Thursday’s preview):

Thursday – 2 crores

Friday – 6.75 crores

Saturday – 10 crores

Sunday – 11.50 crores

Monday – 3.70 crores

As we have reported earlier, the first weekend of the film has become the highest ever for a Spider-Man film in India. We’ll have to wait to find out if the film becomes the highest grosses as compared to its predecessors. Chances for that are high as the film has opened to good reviews here and is witnessing an impressive footfall.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has left behind two Bollywood films which released with it on Friday. While Mom has collected almost half of it and stands with 16.92 crores nett on its first Monday, the other Hindi release Guest iin London struggles with only 8.70 crores nett.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been hailed as the best Marvel movie sofar, and its lead Tom Holland has been praised for surpassing previous actors in terms of essaying the role of the superhero. Be it Peter Parker or Spider-Man, Tom Holland impresses in both. The 21-year-old actor not only delivers a remarkable performance but actually looks convincing in the avatar of a 15-year-old geeky high school student as well as a newbie, trainee superhero.

The film offers several surprises including Robert Downey Jr’s ‘desi’ avatar! The audience was pleasantly surprised to see how the makers had infused a bit of Indian culture in the film with Hollywood’s Iron Man Downey Jr hobnobbing at a wedding, and getting an essence of ‘desi’ celebrations with sari-clad women and ‘genda phool’ (marigold) in abundance. He is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama along with read dupatta in the scene and looks stunning!