Raabta took a slow start on Friday as it brought in 5.61 crore at the Box Office. The expectations from the film were that it would manage to come close to the 8 crore mark, especially so since it found a wide release coming its way and there wasn’t much of a competition from another release of the week, Behen Hogi Teri. However, it seems that audiences were not really interested in catching it and due to this reason the footfalls weren’t really there right through the day. Yes, at certain premium multiplexes the film did see better footfalls but considering the kind of budget and scale that it boasts of, it needs a greater push.

Yes, at certain premium multiplexes the film did see better footfalls but considering the kind of budget and scale that it boasts of, it needs a greater push.

This Dinesh Vijan directed film is an out and out multiplex affair which means this is where it would earn maximum moolah in its eventual run. There isn’t much to be offered for single screen audiences and though that wouldn’t have been something to think much about had the opening at multiplexes being huge, now the makers would be eyeing a huge jump today in order to compensate for the shortfall.Sushant Singh Rajput had managed

Sushant Singh Rajput had managed 21.30 crore with his last release M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. However, that was an exception considering the fact that it was Brand Dhoni that carried maximum weight. Now compared to his other release, this is how Raabta stands:

Shuddh Desi Romance – 6.5 crore

Raabta – 5.61 crore

Kai Po Che – 3.75 crore

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy – 4.2 crore

Trending :

Collections coming in today would be the decisive factor since tomorrow there is going to be impact for sure due to an all important cricket match between India and South Africa. It is going to be a period of wait and watch.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources