Behen Hogi Teri has seen a shocking opening in theaters. Though one wasn’t really expecting any major footfalls for the film, it still seemed that at the bare minimum it would manage to collect 1 crore on its opening day. After all, the promo did have a rib tickling effect, the songs were good and the realistic appeal of the romantic musical comedy seemed like it would connect to some segment of the audiences, especially up North.

None of this happened though as the film struggled to put numbers even in the vicinity of 50 lakhs.

Now that’s ultra low as Rajkummar Rao’s last release Trapped, which was an offbeat film and came with near to nil publicity, had collected 26 lakhs on its Day One. Not that this was an impressive number either but then considering the fact that Behen Hogi Teri is a commercial film, one expected much better.

Moreover, in the past, he has managed a 2.50 crore opening day for a film belonging to the same genre, Dolly Ki Doli, though it was primarily riding on the star power of Sonam Kapoor. The fact that Behen Hogi Teri has struggled to come close to even 20% of this number tells the tale. It has Shruti Haasan in the lead and since she doesn’t really boast of much of an audience pull outside her South films, it did have a telling on the film’s initial.

The film has seen one of the lowest openings amongst the 50 odd releases of 2017 and it would need a miraculous turnaround today to come back into the reckoning for rest of the week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources