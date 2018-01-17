1921 Steady, Kaalakaandi On The Fall; 1st Tuesday Box Office Update

Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi opened to mixed reviews and the collections also proves word of mouth has been average to negative. Vikram Bhatt’s yet another horror offering in 1921 has proved to be the favourite of all 3 new releases this week.

Negative reviews affects the most to dark comedies, reason being it already appeals to limited audience and such reviews dampens its chance to emerge as successful.

Kaalakaandi collected 70 lacs on its 1st Tuesday and now it stands at the grand total of 5.30 crores. Akshay Oberoi who had an important role in the film feels he has had a long and hard journey in Bollywood, but is glad that he is creating his own path without any star image attached to his work.

“It has been a long struggle and it has been a hard journey. I am glad that I am surviving till date. I think the reason for that is that finally people have realised to separate actors from the film they do,” Akshay told IANS in a recorded response from Mumbai.

Trending

Directed by debutante Akshat Verma, who wrote Delhi Belly, Kaalakaandi is the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

On the other hand, Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 has collected 1.31 crores on its 1st Tuesday and the box office and now stands at the grand total of 9.38 crores.

Kaalakaandi of these 2 films will need to show some improvement to retain some screens in this week. Else a huge chunk will be distributed amongst 1921 and Tiger Zinda Hai.