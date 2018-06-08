102 Not Out Box Office: Crosses The Half Century!

Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is still steady at the box office. The film has managed to steal the hearts by its simple and cute storyline.

Amitabh Bachchan as 102-year-old father and Rishi Kapoor as 75-year-old son have been spreading their love and magic with 102 Not Out.

The film 102 Not Out is in its 5th week and it is still sailing steadily at the box office. Despite other releases like Parmanu, Raazi, Veere Di Wedding and Jurassic World, 102 Not Out has managed to stand out. The film has collected 1 crores in its 5th week and now it stands at the total of 51.79 crores. Well, the film has successfully touched the 50 crore mark and it has proved to be a success story.

The film, based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, revolves around a 75-year-old son and his 102-year-old father, who wishes to break the world record of being the oldest man alive held by a 118-year-old Chinese man.

Earlier, talking about the duo Bachchan and Kapoor, director Umesh Shukla told IANS, “It is great to see how our audience is excited about the combination of these two iconic actors (Amitabh and Rishi) coming together. The fact is that our film is a youthful film narrated by an old father-son duo. And we could not have got it better than this… This is the best cast.”

He further said, “The story would not have been so interesting if pitched between a 40-year-old father and 10-year-old son. Since these old men already lived their lives, it is interesting to know how they deal with old age. The film talks about how one should be a learner all their life and keep the curiosity alive to get rid of boredom and find a new purpose of living life to the fullest.”