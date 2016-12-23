After Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M. S Dhoni – The Untold Story released in September end, October took off poorly with films performing extremely low at the box office. All hopes were pinned to the two big Diwali releases, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay to set the box office ringing and give a boost to the dull 4th quarter of 2016.

October took off with debutantes, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Siyami Kher starrer Mirzya. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film bombed at the box office collecting only 11 crores lifetime and was declared a flop at the box office.

A string of releases after that, such as Gandhigiri, Saat Uchakkey and 31st October, also became flops with minimal business coming in from them.

The big releases, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay were the only films that drove people to theaters in October. While the Ranbir Kapoor starrer entered the 100 crore club and managed to become a plus affair, Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay was declared average with a collection of 100.25 crores at the domestic box office.

November took off with a string of sequels. Rock On 2, Tum Bin 2 and Force 2 all three released back to back and vanished within the blink of an eye.

Once again, the trend of big releases at the end of the month continued with November as Dear Zindagi released towards the end. The Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer went on to become the only HIT in the last quarter of 2016.

The last month (December) took off with Ranveer Singh’s Befikre which has also turned out to be a losing affair at the box office. The film has collected 55.54 crores at the domestic box office so far. Also, Vidya Balan’s Kahaani 2 could not sustain well.

All eyes are now on Aamir Khan’s Dangal which is the final release of the year. With all the positive reviews pouring in for it, we are expecting it to end the year with a bang.