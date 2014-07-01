Akshay Kumar Filmometer Photos
Akshay Kumar in Different Avatars


Akshay Kumar Filmometer
Total ReleasesSuperhitHitAverageFlopOverseas Hit
105141934386
Saugandh
Mr.Bond
KhiladiDeedar
Aashaant
Dil Ki Baazi
 Waqt Humara HainKaayda Kanoon
ElaanSainik
Yeh DillagiJai Kishan
 Mohra
 Main Khiladi Tu AnariIkke Pe Ikka
SuhaagAmanaat
Nazar Ke Samne
Zakhmi Dil
Zaalim
Hum Hain BemisaalMaidaan-E-JungPaandav
Sabse Bada Khiladi
Tu Chor Main Sipahi
 Khiladiyon Ka KhiladiSapootLahu Ke Do Rang
Insaaf: The Final Justice
Daava
 Mr. and Mrs. KhiladiTarazoo
 Dil To Pagal HaiAflatoonKeemat: They Are Back Dil To Pagal Hai
 BaroodAngaaray
International KhiladiArzoo
Zulmi
 Sangharsh
 Jaanwar 
Hera Pheri
DhadkanKhiladi 420
 AjnabeeHaan Maine Bhi Pyaar KiyaEk Rishtaa: The Bond of Love
AankhenAwara Paagal DeewanaJaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
AndaazTalaash: The Hunt Begins
 Aan: Men at WorkPolice Force: An Inside Story
 Mujhse Shaadi KarogiKhakeeMere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin
Phir Hera Pheri Aitraaz
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon
BewafaDeewane Huye Paagal
Garam MasalaWaqt: The Race Against TimeDosti: Friends Forever
Family: Ties of Blood
Mere Jeevan Saathi
Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
 Bhagam BhagNamastey LondonJaan-e-MannNamastey London
Heyy Baby
WelcomeBhool BhulaiyaaWelcome
Tashan
 Singh Is KinngSingh Is Kinng
 Chandni Chowk to China
Kambakkht Ishq8 X 10 Tasveer
 Khatta Meetha
De Dana DanBlue
HousefullTees Maar KhanAction Replayy
Patiala House
Desi BoyzThank You
 Housefull 2JokerHousefull 2
Rowdy Rathore
 OMG! Oh My God
Khiladi 786
Special 26Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara!
 HolidayEntertainmentBoss
The Shaukeens
Baby
Gabbar Is Back
Brothers
Singh Is Bliing
Airlift Airlift

  5. We love akshay..he s the best actor everrr!!!
    Suriname love askhay..that is a country in south_amerika..i hope akshay will visit us one day!!

  23. NOTE: This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks.

  30. This filmometer should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks. I hope this wil also be done

  32. u hav not updated not updated many movies of akshay which are flop like han maine b pyar kia hai, kayada kanuun, mere biwi ka jawab nahi and many more..pls check the filmography of akshay in wikipedia, u wil find the list of other movies

  33. In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  43. special 26 and khiladi 786 are hit movies they have grossed more than 50 crores in the domestic box office

  53. Akkians- check this flop %age of akshay is 34/80*100=42.5%

    Overseas hit 6/80*100= 7.5%

    Average 22/80*100=27.5%

    Hits 11- 13.75%

    Superhits/BB’s 13- 16.25%

  66. akki is thee best actor in the bollywood and im waiting for ouatim2 that will be a blockbuster……

  77. baap of action mr.khiladi
    khiladi ko kisi camp ki jarurat nhi hai
    kyunki na ye amitabh na dilip kumar na kisi hero k bache ye hai sidhe sadhe akshay

  81. flop actor…selfmade superstar?? wat bakwas..had filmi connections with nadiawala family and many more..dont hide facts..fluke sucess in 2007 doesnt make him superstar..

  92. despite of popularity of 3 khans
    akki is the only one who is giving them a tough fight.
    he is the only one actor who has given 29 hits in his career.
    hats off to you akshay.

  93. Akki Khilandiyon ka Khiladi he real stant man me chota tha tab se Akki mera favorate he or Aankhri sans tak mera favorate Akki hi rahega. Meri ek khwaish he ki Akki Twinkle ke saath ek film banaye.

  94. akshay is the most versetile actor of bollywood who knows everything…romance,action,emotion,comedy,drama and evil……….he is great….

  98. Akki is a khiladi of bollywood
    Akshay ek aise actor ki unhe kaisa bhi roll de do ya kaisa bhi sceen de do wo har roll mein ek dum fit rahte hai

  99. Akshay sir is a versatile actor and the khiladi of bollywood film industry…
    I just love AKKI!!!!!
    He can do every role perfectly.

  107. akshay sir aap hakikat me khatron ke khiladi ho apka koi tod nahi hai apko mera or apke sare fans ka salam hai me ye ni kahunga ki me apka sabse bda fan hu kyu ki ye bat har koi kehta hai but apke fan sabse jyada hai or sare hi apke liye kuch na kuch karna chahata hai i love u akki sir me apka hi fan hu or aap mere bade bhai ho……..

  114. Khiladi sir main aapka bahut bada fan ho mujhe aapki har film bbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbhut achhi lagti hai you are bestest hero

  115. isme kitno filmo ka galat update kiya hai, jaise ki – namste London – superhit film thi, special 26 hit thi, thank you average film thi.. deedar bhi average film thi

  118. The film rated ‘Above Average’ at the Indian Box Office with a net gross of INR20,50,00,000 and a distributors share of INR12,75,00,000. However internationally the film was a ‘Hit’ and grossed INR7,00,00,000 in the UK, INR4,50,00,000 in North America, and a total of INR14,50,00,000.

  122. AKSHAY IS REAL HERO IN ANY WAY. HE HAS GOD F AVOUR OF POWER TO ACT IN ANY ROLE .NO ONE CAN FIGHT LIKE HIM.HE IS ONE OF THE FITTESS HERO OF BOLLYWOOD. MOSTLY I LIKE HIS ROUND KIK N LAUGHING STYLE

  126. akshay dont do a comedy action movie like boss create a fully loaded action film like rowdy rathore or full comedy housefull or hera pheri..

  127. teen khan (shah rukh khan,salman khan,amir khan)are super but akki is the super hero super star aur teeno khan ka baap akki the real action hero

  145. In one of his movie “JAANWAR” he uttered a dialague..-” Baadshah is duniya me udhar ka naseeb leke nei aaya”. This line is truly fit to his real life.

  151. Bollywood ka boss. I love him. He is only one person to act every genre of film. He is perfect in his profession. We all waiting for HOLIDAY.

  152. Akki The Boss Of Bollywood….
    Akki Real Action Hero+
    Akki Real Comedy Hero+
    Akki Real Romantic Hero
    =
    Akki Real All Rounder of Bollywood

  155. Akshay kumar Bollywood All-rounder actor & he is Really master pess he is a in future god of Bollywood.
    I love Khiladi, Boos, King, & Rowdy RATHORE

  157. Akshay sir mai aapka bahut bada fan hu aapki puri life hi ek picture h aapne yaha tak pahochne k liye bahut mehnat ki h aap ki life se yuvao ko aapse pradna leni chahiye mai aapki movie aur salman bhai ki movie dekhta hu I love you sir

  163. Hai koi aur actor jisme khiladi kumar jitna telent ho

    Bachna jaraaa……..

    Vo bwood k purane khiladi hai………

    • Akshay kumar bolywood real hero he is the first stunt man. All film are superb and all real action in boliwod . All khan- 1 khiladi . Boliwood ka khiladi kumar yaani baapo ka baap akshay kumar.

  169. Akshay kumar bolywood biggest ‘khiladi’ powerful man ‘rowdy’ and superb ‘comedy’ and romantic hero.

  175. koi moi is big hater of akki ….but all knows the fact that akki is superstar bcz he can do all types of film..not like srk and other star..

  186. Akshay kumar ko Dans , Acting , Comedy , Romans , Siryas Roll , Action sab kuch aata he …….he koi banda pure Bollywood me………………..

  195. Akshay kumar is the best in Bollywood Akshay kumar sir ko koi bhi roll do wo unpar achhi lagti hai

  200. Critics verdict for Others movies:- disaster~flop,flop~avrg,avrg~hit,hit~superhit,superhit~bb,bb~atb.
    Critics verdict for Akshay movies:- flop~disaster,avrg~flop,hit~avrg,superhit~hit,bb~superhit,atb~bb.

  216. You are a unbelievable emotional actor , action actor and comedy actor
    This combination can not meet in other actor

  218. Sainik hit ya average h aur ab tmhare hawale Watan sathiyo to badi flop ya disaster h aur aur movie jese ki action replay Dewane hue pagal khiladi 420 ek rishta saugandh keemat in sabko average declare Karo ye sabhi movies achi h imbd par dekho Wikipedia dekho indicine ki report dekho public voting lo sari movie ko flop ka tag hatao

