*For Better Viewing Experience From Mobile Rotate Your Screen
|Akshay Kumar Filmometer
|Total Releases
|Superhit
|Hit
|Average
|Flop
|Overseas Hit
|105
|14
|19
|34
|38
|6
|Saugandh
|Mr.Bond
|Khiladi
|Deedar
|Aashaant
|Dil Ki Baazi
|Waqt Humara Hain
|Kaayda Kanoon
|Elaan
|Sainik
|Yeh Dillagi
|Jai Kishan
|Mohra
|Main Khiladi Tu Anari
|Ikke Pe Ikka
|Suhaag
|Amanaat
|Nazar Ke Samne
|Zakhmi Dil
|Zaalim
|Hum Hain Bemisaal
|Maidaan-E-Jung
|Paandav
|Sabse Bada Khiladi
|Tu Chor Main Sipahi
|Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
|Sapoot
|Lahu Ke Do Rang
|Insaaf: The Final Justice
|Daava
|Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi
|Tarazoo
|Dil To Pagal Hai
|Aflatoon
|Keemat: They Are Back
|Dil To Pagal Hai
|Barood
|Angaaray
|International Khiladi
|Arzoo
|Zulmi
|Sangharsh
|Jaanwar
|Hera Pheri
|Dhadkan
|Khiladi 420
|Ajnabee
|Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
|Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love
|Aankhen
|Awara Paagal Deewana
|Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
|Andaaz
|Talaash: The Hunt Begins
|Aan: Men at Work
|Police Force: An Inside Story
|Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
|Khakee
|Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin
|Phir Hera Pheri
|Aitraaz
|Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon
|Bewafa
|Deewane Huye Paagal
|Garam Masala
|Waqt: The Race Against Time
|Dosti: Friends Forever
|Family: Ties of Blood
|Mere Jeevan Saathi
|Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
|Bhagam Bhag
|Namastey London
|Jaan-e-Mann
|Namastey London
|Heyy Baby
|Welcome
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa
|Welcome
|Tashan
|Singh Is Kinng
|Singh Is Kinng
|Chandni Chowk to China
|Kambakkht Ishq
|8 X 10 Tasveer
|Khatta Meetha
|De Dana Dan
|Blue
|Housefull
|Tees Maar Khan
|Action Replayy
|Patiala House
|Desi Boyz
|Thank You
|Housefull 2
|Joker
|Housefull 2
|Rowdy Rathore
|OMG! Oh My God
|Khiladi 786
|Special 26
|Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara!
|Holiday
|Entertainment
|Boss
|The Shaukeens
|Baby
|Gabbar Is Back
|Brothers
|Singh Is Bliing
|Airlift
|Airlift
India’s best action hero…khiladi kumar.
i like the coolest action khiladi bhaiya
I like yr action akshay bro..
Akshay he the best in the world!!
We love akshay..he s the best actor everrr!!!
Suriname love askhay..that is a country in south_amerika..i hope akshay will visit us one day!!
Akshay kumar..the king of kingss!!!
The best in the world!!!
Akki is real bollywood’s king & I am big fan of you
Hiii…….
Dear , sir
i am big fan of you.?
Soo
you are a real king of bolly wood
jo bada kaam karta hain usika bada naam hota hain ladke lok sharp shutter BHAI OR DON ke upar AKSHAY KINNG hota hain
akshay kumar is all rounder actor
action
commedy
romace
drama
emotional
na AMITABH na DILIP KUMAR na kisi hero
ke bachche o hain sidha sadha AKSHAY AKSHAY
yes i like’s akshay kumar
akki is the no. one star.
he is best actor in any type of film.
AKSHAY IS BEST
Would love to remake ‘Special 26’, says Akshay Kumar
Not scared of stepping into character roles: Akshay Kumar
Twinkle gives Akshay Kumar a standing ovation after watching …
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar explore regional vistas as producers
3 KHAN = 1 KHILADI
akshay I LOVE YOU
mujhe aaj ek ladke ne propose kiya
hain akshay sir
crazyy gals
Comment
i like akshay
NOTE: This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks.
where is the flop movie dosti
insaaf inculed the flop movie
a real hero
Comment778608782
please update the filmo meter of Sunny deol…its a request on behalf of all sunny deol fans club…
the flop movie of akshay “haan maine bhi pyar kiya hai” is not there in the list ..pls update..
This filmometer should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks. I hope this wil also be done
u hav not listed the flop movie ‘ han maine b pyar kia hai’
u hav not updated not updated many movies of akshay which are flop like han maine b pyar kia hai, kayada kanuun, mere biwi ka jawab nahi and many more..pls check the filmography of akshay in wikipedia, u wil find the list of other movies
In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.
khiladi
khiladiyon ka khiladi
sabse bada khiladi
main khiladi tu anari
international khiladi
khiladi 420
khiladi 786
average me dikhai gayi film main
khuchh HIT film bhi shamil hain
akshay kumar ke pure 99 film hain
or 6 gest or special aperance hai
Akshay kumar Mere Dil ka Chor
akshay ne HIT bhi sabse jyada hain
or Flop Bhi sabse jyada hain
Kambakkht Ishq film Average hain.
Kinng Of Kinngs
Bollywood Kinng
Akshay kumar =
36,02,569 fanz on fb,
special 26 and khiladi 786 are hit movies they have grossed more than 50 crores in the domestic box office
special 26 HIT film hain
best
khiladi 786 HIT
Special 26 HIT
akshey kumar the best acter
De Dana Dan : HIT film hain.
mujhse sadi karogi …….internation hit hai n special 26 all time hit hai
Kambakkht Ishq HIT film he he he
HIT film
Suhaag
Awara Paagal Deewana
Special 26
De Dana Dan
Waqt: The Race Against Time
Aitraaz
the KINNG of BOLLYWOOD
Akkians- check this flop %age of akshay is 34/80*100=42.5%
Overseas hit 6/80*100= 7.5%
Average 22/80*100=27.5%
Hits 11- 13.75%
Superhits/BB’s 13- 16.25%
Specail 26 is a HIT film
72cr Domastic Collection
Budget: 35/40 cr
akshey kumar the best acter of bollywood is my faiwret herro hi akki
akki is the best hero in the bollywood.
Akki Bollywood King
Comment
akshay ki comedy filme achi lagti he
SRK and Akshay acting is best..!!
Akshay kumar is real comedy & action ka BOSS !
real hero in bollywood for any act………..
akshay rocks……………..
Akki is best actor hai
Akki – My all time favourite hero
akki is thee best actor in the bollywood and im waiting for ouatim2 that will be a blockbuster……
akky paji all time no.1
super dupper action king in Bollywood…
THE Akshay Kumar…….
Akshay is not a good actor… He should stop doing films……
Att g att bollywood bekar without akshay kumar
Thank you flop movie nahi hain o average film hain
Akshay kumar self made super star ..without any big camp.
akshay is my best hero
Akshay my all time one hero fevourite
Akki u r my best actor in bollywood.
na yash camp na karan johar camp.
khiladi apne ap me ik folad hai
mr.khiladi baap of action
baap of action mr.khiladi
khiladi ko kisi camp ki jarurat nhi hai
kyunki na ye amitabh na dilip kumar na kisi hero k bache ye hai sidhe sadhe akshay
Akshay ki films flop hui to kya hua uske jaisa to koi nhi hai
Bollywood main Sab actors ka baap = Akshay Kumar
3 Khans = AKSHAY KUMAR
khiladi kumar akki bhaai
flop actor…selfmade superstar?? wat bakwas..had filmi connections with nadiawala family and many more..dont hide facts..fluke sucess in 2007 doesnt make him superstar..
akki is the vest hero my life and my fav. star
akshay my fav. star
Akshay is best
Akshay is a mard
Akshay is ultimate
akshay kumar is the best hero for me
AKSHAY IS A REAL DANGURS KHILADI
Hera pheri
Namaste London
Hey baby
Bhulbhuliya
Andaaz
Phir hera pheri
Garam masala
Akshay is super
boss hit haaiiiiiiiiiiiii
despite of popularity of 3 khans
akki is the only one who is giving them a tough fight.
he is the only one actor who has given 29 hits in his career.
hats off to you akshay.
Akki Khilandiyon ka Khiladi he real stant man me chota tha tab se Akki mera favorate he or Aankhri sans tak mera favorate Akki hi rahega. Meri ek khwaish he ki Akki Twinkle ke saath ek film banaye.
akshay is the most versetile actor of bollywood who knows everything…romance,action,emotion,comedy,drama and evil……….he is great….
BOSS is always right
akki nahi hota agar bollywood me to muje aaj bollywood kya he pata nahi chalta
i love akki
multitelented
Akki is a khiladi of bollywood
Akshay ek aise actor ki unhe kaisa bhi roll de do ya kaisa bhi sceen de do wo har roll mein ek dum fit rahte hai
Akshay sir is a versatile actor and the khiladi of bollywood film industry…
I just love AKKI!!!!!
He can do every role perfectly.
Akashy Kumar is really a versatile actor . He is a real Hero and a great human being .
Nice mr khiladi
big b ke baad bollywood ka real king akshay hi hai
AKSHAY KUMAR IS A BIG HERO TOTAL ACTOR AMITJI KE BAD KOI HAI TO AKKI
his all movies are superhit for me
Khiladi tha ab pura BOSS Hai
Akshay sir he is the boss, khiladi and rowdy of bollywood .
akshay sir aap hakikat me khatron ke khiladi ho apka koi tod nahi hai apko mera or apke sare fans ka salam hai me ye ni kahunga ki me apka sabse bda fan hu kyu ki ye bat har koi kehta hai but apke fan sabse jyada hai or sare hi apke liye kuch na kuch karna chahata hai i love u akki sir me apka hi fan hu or aap mere bade bhai ho……..
akki is a khiladi of bollywood and now he is a boss of bollywood
you are the boss…
I want to in Bollywood. how it is possible. please say……..
Comment
He is the bollywood BIG BOOS
Commentno one c
no one can take the place of khiladi kimar
Akshay Kumar BAAP Of Bollywood
Khiladi sir main aapka bahut bada fan ho mujhe aapki har film bbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbhut achhi lagti hai you are bestest hero
isme kitno filmo ka galat update kiya hai, jaise ki – namste London – superhit film thi, special 26 hit thi, thank you average film thi.. deedar bhi average film thi
Akki is big bossssss ,fit ho boss
Copy khiladi is back again with lot of attitudes on the face…
The film rated ‘Above Average’ at the Indian Box Office with a net gross of INR20,50,00,000 and a distributors share of INR12,75,00,000. However internationally the film was a ‘Hit’ and grossed INR7,00,00,000 in the UK, INR4,50,00,000 in North America, and a total of INR14,50,00,000.
boss is blockbuster
Akshay sir app wastav me big boss hai
Ek Rishta aur Hum ko Dewana kargaye was Hit movies.
AKSHAY IS REAL HERO IN ANY WAY. HE HAS GOD F AVOUR OF POWER TO ACT IN ANY ROLE .NO ONE CAN FIGHT LIKE HIM.HE IS ONE OF THE FITTESS HERO OF BOLLYWOOD. MOSTLY I LIKE HIS ROUND KIK N LAUGHING STYLE
you rock dude and i wish i could meet u in person
srk 1o and akshay boss 1
akshy is super hero
akshay dont do a comedy action movie like boss create a fully loaded action film like rowdy rathore or full comedy housefull or hera pheri..
teen khan (shah rukh khan,salman khan,amir khan)are super but akki is the super hero super star aur teeno khan ka baap akki the real action hero
Abe chup
you are best actor
you my best friend
Akshay sir is a my best…….actor.And i love……….
The Boss is Always Right…..
you are best actor
Akki ur big fan
Akshay kumar is Bollywood Allrounder Hero.
Action king
i am bigger fan akki
he is very cool nd lovely
i am bigger fan akki
he is cool and lovely
So much flops ?? How can he be called a superstar with 38 flops for 13 blockbusters ?
The Only actor to give hits and super hits with new directors and without big production house
You are the best
Akhay kumar my best actor
ha ha… dil to pagal hai was SRK starrer …. not AK film..
i am biggest fan of his
he is best in bollywood
akki is real khiladi of bollywood,and i hope holiday will be blockbuster movie
Akshay kumar is all most rock star
In one of his movie “JAANWAR” he uttered a dialague..-” Baadshah is duniya me udhar ka naseeb leke nei aaya”. This line is truly fit to his real life.
Akshay kumar bollywood Allrounder actor & he is uniqu
akshay super star my best hero
akshay is king of bolly king kumar khiladi kumar is best all time not srk not salman not aamir
Akhay my best actor………
akshay kumar world best action hiro
Bollywood ka boss. I love him. He is only one person to act every genre of film. He is perfect in his profession. We all waiting for HOLIDAY.
Akki The Boss Of Bollywood….
Akki Real Action Hero+
Akki Real Comedy Hero+
Akki Real Romantic Hero
=
Akki Real All Rounder of Bollywood
I Lov Akki
mai sirf akki sir ka hi movie dekhta hu aur holiday to mast movie hai
akshay kumar the real action actor in bollywood i like akshay kumar
NO-1 hero Akshay kumar sab kuch aata he
Akshay kumar Bollywood All-rounder actor & he is Really master pess he is a in future god of Bollywood.
I love Khiladi, Boos, King, & Rowdy RATHORE
nice movie holidayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Akshay sir mai aapka bahut bada fan hu aapki puri life hi ek picture h aapne yaha tak pahochne k liye bahut mehnat ki h aap ki life se yuvao ko aapse pradna leni chahiye mai aapki movie aur salman bhai ki movie dekhta hu I love you sir
Akshay is the best actor in bollywood.Akshay is the boos of bollywood.
I,love akki sirr ,sir aapki har film super hai .
akki sir you rock in every role .keep entertaining & inspiring us,and give some more 100 crore hits
salman is the baap of all and inshallah kick will break all box office records on this eid
wait for akki gabbar
Hai koi aur actor jisme khiladi kumar jitna telent ho
Bachna jaraaa……..
Vo bwood k purane khiladi hai………
Akshay will give all the hit in 2014,.,.,, and will repeat the history.,,,,,
BEST OF LUCK SIR
akki u r the best
akki is gret
akshay kumar is the best, actor, human being, good looking, personality, good attitude,
Holiday ko bhi ad karo is list alredy super hit holiday 200 crore world wide grooss….
Akshay kumar bolywood real hero he is the first stunt man. All film are superb and all real action in boliwod . All khan- 1 khiladi . Boliwood ka khiladi kumar yaani baapo ka baap akshay kumar.
Akshay kumar bolywood biggest ‘khiladi’ powerful man ‘rowdy’ and superb ‘comedy’ and romantic hero.
Akshay Kumar Is The Best Actor In The World …………………..
Akkie d most Macho among Indian actors. Indian Tom cruise.
dhoom race kick sab film akshay kumar ko bahut hi shut kar ti he
king of bollywood
97 movies 125 1saal pehle dekha update it and increase the hit list
koi moi is big hater of akki ….but all knows the fact that akki is superstar bcz he can do all types of film..not like srk and other star..
Fit hai boss
Superstar Akki have many hits than other actors
like a real boss of bollywood
A
K
K
I
Akshay (King Kumar) Bollywoods Super star Fit Hai To Hit Hai BOSS Is My FEV……
Akashy kumar, the real king of box office.
Agar sal me 1 movie banaye to zabbarzast hit jaengi………rekod tod film banege ———
Aru u boss
Comment
Akshay kumar is the very best actor unke jesa koi nhi
The real boss.its my favor…….
Akshay kumar ko Dans , Acting , Comedy , Romans , Siryas Roll , Action sab kuch aata he …….he koi banda pure Bollywood me………………..
Akshay kumar sabse flop act0r hai b0llywood meh…bakwas act0r…
etana jalte q ho uski saflta pe
Akshay kumar is god of bollywood
Akshay kumar is Roll Model of my life and his my favreate
bollywood m ek hi banda h jo yearly 3-4 best movie krta h Akshay real king of bollywood
After Baby Akshay is in his Track..
Akshay kumar is a best actor in bollywood and i like him…..He is king of bollywood
the Bollywood king only akshy Kumar
Akshay kumar is the best in Bollywood
Akshay kumar is the best in Bollywood Akshay kumar sir ko koi bhi roll do wo unpar achhi lagti hai
Comment He is awesome. I can say only in bengali ‘fatafati ‘.
Comment
Akshay kumar one of the greatest bollywood superstar just like is father in law Rajesh khanna
bollywood super actor. he is all rounder.
Critics verdict for Others movies:- disaster~flop,flop~avrg,avrg~hit,hit~superhit,superhit~bb,bb~atb.
Critics verdict for Akshay movies:- flop~disaster,avrg~flop,hit~avrg,superhit~hit,bb~superhit,atb~bb.
Akshay Kumar is the best actor in bollywood he is better than the khans
waiting for brothers ………..you are the king
You r da real superstar ,khiladi of da blywood. I like ur evry movie
King of bollywood, Khiladi, A still young superstar….!!
Akki is the best
Akshay is evergreen actor…
luv u BOSS
i want see hera pheri3,
Akki is the bollywood khiladi
akshay 3 se kafi upar hair
Akshay is a 3rd class actor it’s moment is very bad.I don’t like any film
Akshay is 2nd flop master. It’s lol…… 3rd class actor
Akshay is a my fav actor i really like him all movie
The only superstar of bollywood….!!
Abe aniket rai kya janta hai khiladi ke bare mai
sry yr Bollywood bekar
bina AKSHAY KUMAR…..í ½í¸í ½í¸
Akshay his my best best actress
You are a unbelievable emotional actor , action actor and comedy actor
This combination can not meet in other actor
aisa konsa roll he jo akshay kumar ko n aata ho…………………..
Sainik hit ya average h aur ab tmhare hawale Watan sathiyo to badi flop ya disaster h aur aur movie jese ki action replay Dewane hue pagal khiladi 420 ek rishta saugandh keemat in sabko average declare Karo ye sabhi movies achi h imbd par dekho Wikipedia dekho indicine ki report dekho public voting lo sari movie ko flop ka tag hatao