Superheroes have immense appeal thanks to their cool powers, swag, saving the mankind nature and their hotness quotient of course. So since Hollywood is riding high on the Marvel and DC comics’ Avengers, Superman, Batman, Spiderman, Bollywood too joined the superhero bandwagon.

While Hugh Jackman, Henry Cavill and Christian Bale rise temperatures in Hollywood, after Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff is the newest superhero in B-town. But is he hot enough?

Well, SRK has his own charm whereas Hrithik has the perfect greek god body to make you swoon. Tiger’s Flying Jatt on the other hand seems quite ordinary between the two even when it comes to the costumes. Tell us what you think about these Bollywood superheroes. Vote for the hottest superhero in B-town!