Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh graced an event, held to thank and honour all men and women in uniform at the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016.

Sidharth, Alia and Karan Johar made an appearance on the stage and broke into jig with host Manish Paul.

Katrina and Aditya came along to promote their upcoming love story Fitoor. Katrina shook a leg on one of the famous item songs of her – ‘Chikni Chameli’ with Aditya and Manish.

Deepika also danced on the popular song Pinga from her latest venture Bajirao Mastani.

Manish Paul who is known for his funny antics hosted the show. He did the famous Salman Khan step from ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ song with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sweeping all the awards and ruling the country with the magic of Bajirao Mastani, the Peshwa Bajirao AKA Ranveer Singh celebrates his victory by giving a power packed performance on Malhari.