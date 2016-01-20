SHARE

Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh graced an event, held to thank and honour all men and women in uniform at the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016.


Sidharth, Alia and Karan Johar made an appearance on the stage and broke into jig with host Manish Paul.

Manish Paul, Sidharth Malhotra Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Manish Paul, Sidharth Malhotra Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Aditi Rao Hydari Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Aditi Rao Hydari Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Aditi Rao Hydari Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Aditi Rao Hydari Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Athiya Shetty Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Athiya Shetty Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Athiya Shetty Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Athiya Shetty Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai

Katrina and Aditya came along to promote their upcoming love story Fitoor. Katrina shook a leg on one of the famous item songs of her – ‘Chikni Chameli’ with Aditya and Manish.

Katrina Kaif Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Manish Paul And Deepika Padukone Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Manish Paul And Deepika Padukone Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai

Deepika also danced on the popular song Pinga from her latest venture Bajirao Mastani.

Manish Paul And Deepika Padukone Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Manish Paul And Deepika Padukone Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai

Manish Paul who is known for his funny antics hosted the show. He did the famous Salman Khan step from ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ song with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Manish Paul Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Jacqueline Fernandez And Manish Paul Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Ranveer Singh Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Ranveer Singh Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Sweeping all the awards and ruling the country with the magic of Bajirao Mastani, the Peshwa Bajirao AKA Ranveer Singh celebrates his victory by giving a power packed performance on Malhari.
tiger Shroff Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Tiger Shroff Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Farhn Akhtar Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Farhn Akhtar Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Ranveer Singh Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
Ranveer Singh Umang Mumbai Police Show 2016 in Mumbai
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

9 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY