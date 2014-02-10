Folks, Valentine’s Week has already arrived and the ever special Valentine’s Day is peeping from the corner. The clock is ticking and so is your heart. It’s your one shot to express your feelings for your beloved one or the one who you secretly admire. This would be the day that you can make memorable forever. But what will you gift your love is what stumps you. It is one knotty choice to make.

How about dedicating her a bound-to-please song? Any gift can never match the hues of a sweet time spent with your deary with a love ballad playing in the background.

So, here’s a list of some of the most romantic Bollywood songs that will swoon your sweetheart. These are the magical tunes with words that will evince your love. Take a look:

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2):

A soulful voice, extremely touching lyrics and dripping melody, Tum Hi Ho was undoubtedly one of the most loved songs of the year gone by. Listen to this song with your beloved one and it is sure to create an eerie romantic atmosphere.

Zara Si Dil Mein (Jannat):

A love ballad that is sure to put a smile on your face, the enticing melody of the song is addictive. Words that express the deepest feelings of love, this chartbuster song is sure to make you head for a candle light dinner with your beloved one.

Mere Haath Mein (Fanaa):

A genius composition, this Sonu Nigam song is bound to make your beloved go weak in the knees. Such are the lyrics of this song. Dedicate this one and your darling will know how you feel about him/her. Leaving you teary eyed, the song will gift you hug for sure!

Tujhe Dekha To (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge):

Dedicate this song to your cutie pie and you are bound to visit that mustard field with Kajol running to Shah Rukh Khan who is ready to embrace his lady love. It’s a classic, a song that can take any couple to a fantasy ride! A superb creation by Jatin-Lalit, the song still remains in the echelons of Bollywood music.

Ab Mujhe Raat Din (Deewana):

Sung in the ever beautiful voice of Sonu Nigam, this song will take you both to an altogether different world. Harmonious, soothing and gratifying, this one will tell your lover how lost you are in his/her world all day long. A memorable song that will cherish a smile on your face, this one is a true winner.

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar):

A chartbuster song, Pehla Nasha is an undisputed winner in saying how it feels to be in love for the first time. Listen to this song and you will surely would want to dance in slow motion. Indeed a one of the most romantic numbers ever!

Gulabi Aankhein Jo Teri (The Train):

So addictive is the song that we see a new version of the song coming every now and then, even after so many years. Sing this song to your girl and she will be in awe of your love (we don’t guarantee this if you are a terrible singer). The song will emote how slavered you are about her beautiful eyes and wish to be that forever!

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye (Jurm):

A song that will evince your desire for a long term relationship, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye talks of committing to be with one other even if things don’t go as planned. A soothing number, the song, if dedicated to someone, can be pillar of a very strong and harmonious relationship.

Tum Ho (Rockstar):

A sonorously tender ballad, this A. R. Rahman composition guarantees adding a lovable chemistry between both of you. The companion piece is a worthy contribute for a delightful romantic time, taking you to the skies.

So, which is the one that you are going to dedicate to your love this Valentine? Comment and let us know!

