According to the latest rumors, it is believed that the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ actor Salman Khan will replace Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar’s upcoming production venture ‘Kalank‘ which will be directed by ‘2 States‘ director Abhishek Varman.

Initially it was reported that Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh will replace SRK, but according to a leading Bollywood website portal, it is said that Karan Johar has approached Salman Khan for ‘Kalank‘.

If all goes well, than Salman Khan will finally work with Karan Johar after ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. ‘Kalank‘ is a partition based dramatic love story, which is touted to be one dream project of Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo‘ which is set to release on 12th November 2015.