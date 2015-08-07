Mahie Gill plays Nana Patekar’s Muse in an upcoming romantic drama, Wedding Anniversary. The film which is entirely shot in Goa, rediscovers the true meaning of love.

Interestingly, this is the first time, Mahie and Nana will be seen together onscreen. She plays the protagonist, Kahani in the film and is seen painting the town red on her wedding anniversary with a mad, crazy writer Nagarjuna, played by Nana Patekar.

The film shot on the beautiful beaches -Bagha, Calangute, Candolim, captures the buzz, colours and nightlife of Goa that attracts people. The film recently completed its shoot.

Speaking about the film, the director Sudhanshu Jha says “Wedding Anniversary‘ is essentially a film about love… Love that is magical, and love that resides in the secret corners of one’s heart.”

Produced by V K Productions Wedding Anniversary is slated for the year-end release.