Madhuri Dixit aka the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood is well known for her ‘latkas and jhatkas’. The 50-year old actress still dances with the same finesse and ease. The dancing queen has impressed everyone including Pandit Birju Maharaj or Saroj Khan, who adored her for her finest dance moves.

Here are some iconic steps of Madhuri that made us hoot and whistle everytime we watched here:

Epic ‘Ek Do Teen’ Step From Tezaab

Best Thumka In ‘Humko Aaj Kal Hai’ From Sailaab

The ‘Chane Ke Khet’ Step From Anjaam Goes On Every Song

The Hottest Booty Step In ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ From Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Graceful & Sweet Maya’s Dance From Dil Toh Paagal Hai

The Simplest Yet Graceful ‘Maye Ni Maye’ Step From Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The Dynamic ‘Ankhiyan Milau’ Step From Raja

The Burning ‘Dum Duma Dum’ Step From Dil

That ‘Perrrrfect’ Kamariya Moves In ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ From Yaarana

No Words! Just Go ‘Dhak Dhak’

The Unmissable Classical Moves In ‘Aaja Nachle’ Title Track

When India’s Jackson Meets Her You Know It’s ‘K Sera Sera’

Munna Bhai Meets Her And They Do ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’

Haay! Inhi Adaaon Ne Hamein ‘Maar Daala’

Breaking News! The ‘Ghagraa’ Step In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rocked The Dance Floor All Over

