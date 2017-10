Double role has grabbed Bollywood’s interest again. Over the past decades, there are probably gazillion movies with Do ka star’dum’. The dose of dual roles seems to be working with the audience, while some do wonders at the Box office and some don’t.

Actors have been taking up this challenges, not just in double roles but also more than that; didn’t you like Priyanka Chopra’s 12 characters in What’s your Rashee?

In the recent times Bollywood is again taking us back to the era of ‘double roles’. Movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bombay Velvet, Mastizaade, and Fan are also in the pipeline that will showcase double-trouble quotient.

Here are Top 60 movies with multiple dose roles:

Hum Dono (1962): Dev Anand Played Capt. Anand/ Major Manohar Lal Verma

Ram Aur Shyam (1967): Dilip Kumar played Ram and Shyam

Bairaag (1976): Dilip Kumar played Kailash/ Bholenath / Sanjay

Naya Din Nai Raat (1974): Sanjeev Kumar played 9 characters

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): Hema Malini played Seeta and Geeta

Don (1978): Amitabh Bachchan played Don and Vijay

Kasme Vaade (1978): Amitabh Bachchan played Amit/ Shankar

Sachaa Jhutha (1970): Rajesh Khanna played Bhola/ Ranjith

Aradhana (1969): Rajesh Khanna played Arun/ Suraj Prasad Saxena

Mahaan (1983): Amitabh Bachchan played Amit / Rana Ranveer / Inspector Shankar/Guru

Aakhree Raasta (1986): Amitabh Bachchan played David D’Costa / Insp. Vijay Sandaliya

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998): Amitabh Bachchan played Insp. Arjun Singh/ Bade Miyan and Govinda played Pyare Mohan/ Chotey Miyan

ChaalBaaz (1989): Sridevi played Anju/ Manju

Appu Raja (1989): Kamal Hassan played Raghupathy/Appadurai aka Appu/Raja

Kishen Kanhaiya (1990): Anil Kapoor played Kishen/ Kanhaiya

Duplicate (1998): Shah Rukh Khan played Bablu Chaudhary/ Manu Dada

Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006): Shah Rukh Khan played Don/Vijay

Jai Kishen (1994): Akshay Kuamr played Jai Kumar/ Kishen

Aflatoon (1997): Akshay Kuamr played Rocky/ Raja/ Parimal Chaturvedi

Gopi Kishan (1994): Sunil Shetty played Gopinath ‘Gopi’/ Kishan Choudhary

Suryavanshi (1992): Salman Khan played Vicky/Suryavanshi Rajkumar Vikram Singh

Karan Arjun (1995): Salman Khan played Karan/Ajay and Shahrukh Khan played Arjun/Vijay

Judwaa (1997): Salman Khan played Raja/ Prem

Angoor (1982): Sanjeev Kumar played Ashok and Deven Verma played Bahadur

Humshakals (2014): Saif Ali Khan played Ashok, Ritesh Deshmukh played Kumar and Ram Kapoor played Mamaji

Aurangzeb (2013): Arjun Kapoor played Ajay/Vishal

Bulandi (2000): Anil Kapoor played Dharamraj ‘Dada’ Thakur/ Arjun Thakur

Sooryavansham (1999): Amitabh Bachchan played Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh/ Heera Singh

Mausam (1975): Sharmila Tagore played Chanda/ Kajli

Love Aaj Kal (2009): Saif Ali Khan played Jai Vardhan Singh/ Veer Singh

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000): Hrithik Roshan played Rohit/ Raj

Khuda Gawah (1992): Sridevi played Benazir/ Mehndi

China Town (1962): Shammi Kapoor played Mike/ Shekhar

Anhonee (1952): Nargis played Roop H. Singh and Mohinibai

The Great Gambler (1979): Amitabh Bachchan played Jai/ Insp. Vijay

Sharmeelee (1971): Raakhee played Kamini/ Kanchan

Action Jackson (2014): Ajay Devgn played Vishi/Jay(AJ)

Dushman (1998): Kajol played Sonia/ Naina Saigal

Love Story 2050 (2008): Priyanka Chopra played Sana Bedi/ Zeisha

Chandni Chowk to China (2009): Deepika Padukone played Sakhi/ Suzy

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Happy Ending (2014): Saif Ali Khan played Yudi Jaitley/ Yogi

8 x 10 Tasveer (2009): Akshay Kuamr played Jai/ Jeet

Om Shanti Om (2007): Shahrukh Khan played Om Prakash Makhija/ Om Kapoor

Kaminey (2009): Shahid Kapoor played Guddu/ Charlie

Dhoom 2 (2006): Bipasha Basu played ACP Sonali/ Monali Bose

What’s Your Raashee? (2009): Priyanka Chopra played Anjali, Sanjana, Kajal, Hansa, Rajni, Chandrika, Mallika, Nandini, Pooja, Vishakha, Bhavna and Jhankhana

Alone (2015): Bipasha Basu played Sanjana/ Anjana

Roy (2015): Jacqueline Fernandez played Ayesha Aamir/ Tia Desai

Dhoom 3 (2013): Aamir Khan played Samar/Sahir

Bol Radha Bol (1992): Rishi Kapoor played Kishan Malhotra/Tony

Aankhen (1993): Govinda played Bunnu/Gauri Shankar

Sandwich (2006): Govinda played Sher Singh/ Vicky

Rowdy Rathore (2012): Akshay Kumar played Insp. Vikram/Shiva

Robot (2010): Rajinikanth played Chitti/Dr. Vaseegaran

Ra.One (2011): Shah Rukh Khan played G.One/Shekhar Subramaniam

Dashavatar (2008): Kamal Haasan Played 10 Characters

Heroes (2008): Salman Khan played Balkar Singh/Jaswinder Singh

Justice Chaudhry (1982): Jeetendra played Justice R K Chaudhary/Ramu

Krrish Series (2006/2013): Hrithik Roshan played Krishna Mehra / Krrish and Rohit Mehra

