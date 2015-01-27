Bollywood has always had fascination for movies featuring lead actors in meatier roles such as Raw agents or secret agents. There is always a certain suspense attached to such stories and so we love it when the lead hero is an undercover agent. There have been quite a lot of films recently such as Ek Tha Tiger, Madras Cafe which have been based on such stories but interestingly there is also a good chunk of classics which were based on similar lines.
Ankhen (1968)
Farz (1967)
Jewel Thief (1967)
Prem Pujari (1970)
Johny Mera Naam (1970)
The Great Gambler (1979)
Surakksha (1979)
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)
16 December (2000)
Mukhbiir (2008)
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Agent Vinod (2013)
D – Day (2013)
Madras Café (2013)
Vishwaroop (2013)
Baby (2015)
Please add Bang Bang as well,hrithik was playing a secret agent.
Akshay kumar In Holiday & Baby!
Love EK THA TIGER very much..
baby very nice
baby and holiday best film of boliwood all time blockbuster becouse relesen wala jo colum hota hai usme hum indian likhte hai
baby is the best movie
Ek Tha Tiger is ALL TIME BLOACKBUSTER Movie
Secret Agent “TIGER TIGER TIGER”
Baby and D day
”Dharmo rakshati rakshit”