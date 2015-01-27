Bollywood has always had fascination for movies featuring lead actors in meatier roles such as Raw agents or secret agents. There is always a certain suspense attached to such stories and so we love it when the lead hero is an undercover agent. There have been quite a lot of films recently such as Ek Tha Tiger, Madras Cafe which have been based on such stories but interestingly there is also a good chunk of classics which were based on similar lines.


Check out Bollywood films with the Secret Agent formula here:

Ankhen (1968)

Ankhen (1968) Movie Poster
Farz (1967)

Farz (1967) Movie Poster
Jewel Thief (1967)

Jewel thief (1967) Movie Poster
Prem Pujari (1970)

Prem Pujari (1970) Movie Poster
Johny Mera Naam (1970)

Johny Mera Naam (1970) Movie Poster
The Great Gambler (1979)

The Great Gambler (1979) Movie Poster
Surakksha (1979)

Surakksha (1979) Movie Poster
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

The Hero : Love Story of a Spy (2003) Movie Poster
16 December (2000)

16 December (2000) Movie Poster
Mukhbiir (2008)

Mukhbiir (2008) Movie Poster
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) Movie Poster
Agent Vinod (2013)

Agent Vinod (2013) Movie Poster
D – Day (2013)

D - Day (2013) Movie Poster
Madras Café (2013)

Madras Café (2013) Movie Poster
Vishwaroop (2013)

Vishwaroop (2013) Movie Poster
Baby (2015)

Baby (2015) Movie Poster
Add up your favorite Spying movies in this list by commenting.

  5. baby and holiday best film of boliwood all time blockbuster becouse relesen wala jo colum hota hai usme hum indian likhte hai

