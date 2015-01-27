Bollywood has always had fascination for movies featuring lead actors in meatier roles such as Raw agents or secret agents. There is always a certain suspense attached to such stories and so we love it when the lead hero is an undercover agent. There have been quite a lot of films recently such as Ek Tha Tiger, Madras Cafe which have been based on such stories but interestingly there is also a good chunk of classics which were based on similar lines.

Check out Bollywood films with the Secret Agent formula here:

Ankhen (1968)

Farz (1967)

Jewel Thief (1967)

Prem Pujari (1970)

Johny Mera Naam (1970)

The Great Gambler (1979)

Surakksha (1979)

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

16 December (2000)

Mukhbiir (2008)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Agent Vinod (2013)

D – Day (2013)

Madras Café (2013)

Vishwaroop (2013)

Baby (2015)

Add up your favorite Spying movies in this list by commenting.

