We’ve listed 55 Patriotic movies, that were uniquely made by our Hindi industry filmmakers. While some will make you proud to be an Indian, some were just an eye openers of sorts.


Films celebrating the country’s proud heritage and history have long been a favorite theme of our industry. While some earned accolades, some have also faced controversies and caused great debate among viewers.

As we celebrate India’s 69th year of independence from the British, it’s time to remember those 55 patriotic films made by filmmakers of our country:

Swades (2004)

Swades (2004) Movie Poster
Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti (2006) Movie Poster
Gandhi (1982)

Gandhi (1982) Movie Poster
Krantiveer (1994)

Krantiveer (1994) Movie Poster
Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991) Movie Poster
Chakde! India (2007)

Chakde! India (2007) Movie Poster
Sarfarosh (1999)

Sarfarosh (1999) Movie Poster
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) Movie Poster
The Rising: Ballad of Mangal Pandey (2005)

The Rising: Ballad of Mangal Pandey (2005) Movie Poster
LOC: Kargil (2003)

LOC: Kargil (2003) Movie Poster
Shaheed (1965)

Shaheed (1965) Movie Poster
Border (1997)

Border (1997) Movie Poster
Tirangaa (1992)

Tirangaa (1992) Movie Poster
The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) Movie Poster
Tango Charlie (2005)

Tango Charlie (2005) Movie Poster
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) Movie Poster
Kohram (1999)

Kohram (1999) Movie Poster
1971 (2007)

1971 (2007) Movie Poster
Kya Dilli Kya Lahore (2014)

Kya Dilli Kya Lahore (2014) Movie Poster
Haqeeqat (1964)

Haqeeqat (1964) Movie Poster
Purab Aur Pachhim (1970)

Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) Movie Poster
Lakshya (2004)

Lakshya (2004) Movie Poster
Heroes (2008)

Heroes (2008) Movie Poster
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005) Movie Poster
Zameen (2003)

Zameen (2003) Movie Poster
Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004)

Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home (2004) Movie Poster
Kranti (1981)

Kranti (1981) Movie Poster
Mr India (1987)

Mr India (1987) Movie Poster
Upkar (1967)

Upkar (1967) Movie Poster
Mission Kashmir (2000)

Mission Kashmir (2000) Movie Poster
Bandhan (1940)

Bandhan (1940) Movie Poster
1942: A Love Story (1994)

1942: A Love Story (1994) Movie Poster
Kismet (1943)

Kismet (1943) Movie Poster
Jhansi Ki Rani (1953)

Jhansi Ki Rani (1953) Movie Poster
Anand Math (1952)

Anand Math (1952) Movie Poster
Mother India (1957)

Mother India (1957) Movie Poster
Naya Daur (1957)

Naya Daur (1957) Movie Poster
Hum Hindustani (1960)

Hum Hindustani (1960) Movie Poster
Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960) Movie Poster
Leader (1964)

Leader (1964) Movie Poster
Sikandar E Azam (1965)

Sikandar E Azam (1965) Movie Poster
Saat Hindustani (1969)

Saat Hindustani (1969) Movie Poster
Prem Pujari (1970)

Prem Pujari (1970) Movie Poster
Lalkaar (1972)

Lalkaar (1972) Movie Poster
Jaagruti (1992)

Jaagruti (1992) Movie Poster
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) Movie Poster
Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002)

Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002) Movie Poster
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) Movie Poster
Pinjar (2003)

Pinjar (2003) Movie Poster
I Proud to Be an Indian (2004)

I Proud to Be an Indian (2004) Movie Poster
Shikhar (2005)

Shikhar (2005) Movie Poster
A Wednesday! (2008)

A Wednesday! (2008) Movie Poster
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010) Movie Poster
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Poster
Mary Kom (2014)

Mary Kom (2014) Poster
