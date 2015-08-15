We’ve listed 55 Patriotic movies, that were uniquely made by our Hindi industry filmmakers. While some will make you proud to be an Indian, some were just an eye openers of sorts.

Films celebrating the country’s proud heritage and history have long been a favorite theme of our industry. While some earned accolades, some have also faced controversies and caused great debate among viewers.

As we celebrate India’s 69th year of independence from the British, it’s time to remember those 55 patriotic films made by filmmakers of our country:

Swades (2004)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Gandhi (1982)

Krantiveer (1994)

Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

Chakde! India (2007)

Sarfarosh (1999)

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

The Rising: Ballad of Mangal Pandey (2005)

LOC: Kargil (2003)

Shaheed (1965)

Border (1997)

Tirangaa (1992)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Tango Charlie (2005)

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)

Kohram (1999)

1971 (2007)

Kya Dilli Kya Lahore (2014)

Haqeeqat (1964)

Purab Aur Pachhim (1970)

Lakshya (2004)

Heroes (2008)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)

Zameen (2003)

Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004)

Kranti (1981)

Mr India (1987)

Upkar (1967)

Mission Kashmir (2000)

Bandhan (1940)

1942: A Love Story (1994)

Kismet (1943)

Jhansi Ki Rani (1953)

Anand Math (1952)

Mother India (1957)

Naya Daur (1957)

Hum Hindustani (1960)

Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

Leader (1964)

Sikandar E Azam (1965)

Saat Hindustani (1969)

Prem Pujari (1970)

Lalkaar (1972)

Jaagruti (1992)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002)

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

Pinjar (2003)

I Proud to Be an Indian (2004)

Shikhar (2005)

A Wednesday! (2008)

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Mary Kom (2014)