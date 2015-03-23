The first poster of Gabbar Is Back starring Akshay Kumar is now out. After we have seen the anti-corruption teasers and posters, this one introduces us to the new Gabbar who is named after a villain but is a hero. The poster says, Naam Villain Ka, Kaam Hero Ka.
Akshay plays the role of ACP Gabbar, who turns a vigilante as he takes up the task of cleaning the country off corruption. The story has been written by A R Murugadoss.
Check out the poster right here:
Directed by Krish, Gabbar Is Back is slated to release on May 1st, 2015.
Download Our New Box Office App And Enjoy Reading Box Office Updates & Archives On Your Android Phone.
Gazab…. Akki …Gajab
impressive
Excellent site
This is an awesome gifts towards your very own loved ones. I’d strongly incourage people to buy the they will make a very good gifts. That the transmitter performs outstanding day duty at buying ones items at time period. I ordered our stuff everyday back and I reveived it certainly fast.