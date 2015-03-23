The first poster of Gabbar Is Back starring Akshay Kumar is now out. After we have seen the anti-corruption teasers and posters, this one introduces us to the new Gabbar who is named after a villain but is a hero. The poster says, Naam Villain Ka, Kaam Hero Ka.

Akshay plays the role of ACP Gabbar, who turns a vigilante as he takes up the task of cleaning the country off corruption. The story has been written by A R Murugadoss.

Check out the poster right here:

Directed by Krish, Gabbar Is Back is slated to release on May 1st, 2015.

Download Our New Box Office App And Enjoy Reading Box Office Updates & Archives On Your Android Phone.