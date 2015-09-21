After Aamir Khan gave us the first glimpse of Dangal, here is the first look poster of the film. Aamir looks amazingly intriguing on the poster as his eyes pop out and he seems raring to go wrestling in the muddy ‘Akhada’. The poster reads ‘Aaj se Dangal shuru’.

We must say the poster is extremely impressive. Aamir essays the role of famed Indian wrestler Mahavir Phoghat in the film. He has already flown to Punjab to commence the shoot of the film. The actor worked hard to attain the required physique for the role.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated to hit the theaters on Christmas 2016.

Check out the poster here :