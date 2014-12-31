Dear Akshay Kumar,

When you made your debut in Saugandh (1991), at that time Bollywood’s action movies used to be dominated by Sunny Deol (with huge fan following), Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Even the yesteryear megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty were popular among the masses. I didn’t like Saugandh very much, but your action was very different from other well-established action heroes in it. A small budget movie had no explosions or car chase but you did all your stunts without special effects.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were heartthrob among the girls due to the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dil, Maine Pyar Kiya and Saajan. They were known as romantic heroes.

I was not aware of the success of Khiladi (1992), as it was not much discussed by anybody or film magazines. Shah Rukh stunned everybody with his debut in Deewana. In those days Doordarshan was the only channel and word of mouth was very popular unlike today where a big opening decides the success of the movie. The song from flop movie Deedar was your first song that used to be popular during Puja celebrations and New Year celebrations.

But Mohra and Main Khiladi Tu Anari turned you into a superstar. Saif Ali Khan was doing lead role in Yeh Dillagi and Ajay Devgn in Suhaag. But the song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chasma was popular than the movie itself.

But later on none of your movies became as successful as Mohra. All other actors were giving superhit movies. You were not getting the best action movies as Sunny Deol was the better choice in those days. Romantic movies with superhit Music dominated the nineties and most of the action movies starring Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn flopped (most action movies lacked good songs, top actress, good script). Best action movie directors of the nineties, Rajkumar Santoshi, Rakesh Roshan and Subhash Ghai didn’t cast you in lead roles. You were not even part action movie blockbuster Karan Arjun.

The only notable thing was your special appearance in the title song of Dil To Pagal Hai.

I had huge hope from International Khiladi but it was another bad action movie.

But your performance in Sangharsh was praised as we didn’t know it was a remake of Silence of the Lambs; Mahesh Bhatt productions are rarely original. The trailer of Jaanwar (1999) was not impressive and I thought it will be another action flop like your past movies. But the songs caught up and the movie was very successful in Eastern India. The theatre near my house ran the movie for five weeks. Even in the year 2000 I found the movie being played in some theatres.

Next was Herapheri which was an unexpected success. In those days, you were not a big star and people gave big opening only to Romantic movies of the Khans or Sunny Deol Action movies. So Herapheri was not a big Box Office Success. But down the years the movie became a cult comedy. After that you didn’t look back and Dhadkan, Ek Rishta, Ajnabee, Aankhen did decent business. As usual most of your action movies were flop. But you went on doing Andaz, Khakee, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz and Waqt.

Everybody wondered why Khakee was not a blockbuster! Well I think director Rajkumar Santoshi shouldn’t have killed your character along with Aishwarya Rai.

But the year 2007 made you a megastar equal to Khans with Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiya and Welcome. You were no longer just an Action Hero. It’s strange that someone trained in martial arts got recognition from non-action movies Herapheri, Dhadkan, Bhool Bhulaiya, Ek Rishtaa, Aankhen, Welcome. Well, of course Mohra, Khakee, Jaanwar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari were exceptions.

In 2008, once again over-hyped action movie Tashan flopped and comedy movie Singh Is King became blockbuster. Then your career graph declined and all your movies started getting rejected by the masses. But you were back with Rowdy Rathore, Oh My God, Special26 and Holiday.

The reason I wrote this article because your movies never become highest grossing movie, as you do three, four movies in a year. Sometimes you want to help your friends who are flop directors. But you should think about your fans more than your fair-weather friends. We can’t say Akshay Kumar movie did 400 crore Business worldwide.

I won’t blame you for choosing Tashan, Tees Maar Khan and Chandni Chowk To China and 8 x 10 Tasveer as they were directed by successful directors and backed by reputed producers. But why did you sign Joker as Shrish Kunder wrote Tees Maar Khan and Jaaneman. Why did you act in Blue and repeated the same mistake in Boss directed by the same person?

Shaukeen remake was unnecessary and the casting was wrong. No one can replace Utpal Dutt. You talk about fitness and you did Yo Yo Honey Singh songs, Haan Main Alcoholic Hoon and Ishq Kutta Hai in the movie The Shaukeens. You will not get any fans but lose the family audience if you do these type of songs. I agree movies are not made for critics. I liked Rowdy Rathore and Entertainment and I don’t care whether they got critical appreciation or not. Your role in Kambakht Ishq was Misogynist. It’s good decision that you stayed away from Sajid Khan films post Housefull 2. But why did you chose Khiladi 786? No one is interested in another Khiladi after the debacle of International Khiladi and Khiladi 420.

Now-a-days entire Bollywood critics and audience are panicked due to Action Jackson. And you are going to work for Singh Is Bling with Prabhu Deva. Rowdy Rathore was the remake of a Superhit Telugu Movie Vikramarkudu written and directed by none other than S S Rajamouli. But Prabhu Deva’s original movies are R Rajkumar and Action Jackson. If Singh Is Bling is original script and not a remake of a South Blockbuster movie then it might be another Action Jackson.

And there are reports you will not do Herapheri sequel but act in Housefull 3. Housefull series maybe successful but they were bad movies.

When you can do good movies there is no need to do Singh Is Bling and Housefull 3. Wait for an original good comedy script with Director Priyadarshan. He is still the best Comedy movie director (not just Herapheri but also Hungama, Hulchul).

In India there are few directors who can make good entertaining action movies which can be liked by both masses and classes; but most are in South India: Shankar, A R Murugadoss and S S Rajamouli. Try to convince them to make an original movie for you. Your problem is that after doing two good movies you do some horribly bad movies. Reputed South directors always speak about making movies with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, but they never express any desire to work with Akshay Kumar. Why?

