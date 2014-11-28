Remakes have become a staple diet for Bollywood these days. We have seen quite a lot of Bollywood films, that are officially remade from South films and have become superhits. But we have little knowledge about Bollywood films that have been an inspiration for the South film industry. Koimoi Reader Arindam Kar wrote to us an interesting compilation of Bollywood films that have resulted in remakes in the South. Take a look:

We give huge attention when any Bollywood blockbuster turns out to be a remake of a South movie. But over the years a lot of great Bollywood movies were remade in South. I found a complete list of South remakes of Bollywood movies right from the Seventies. Here you go –

Johny Mera Naam – Raja (Tamil), Eduruleni Manishi (Telugu), Apoorva Sangama (Kannada)

Khilona – Engirundho Vandhaal (Tamil)

Dushman – Needhi (Tamil), Khaidi Babayi (Telugu)

Guddi – Cinema Paithiyam (Tamil)

Seeta Aur Geeta – Vani Rani (Tamil), Ganga Manga (Telugu)

Be-Imaan – En Magan (Tamil)

Victoria No. 203 – Vairam (Tamil), Andaru Dongale (Telugu)

Bawarchi – Samayalkaran (Tamil)

Samadhi – Nindu Manishi (Telugu)

Koshish – Uyarndhavargal (Tamil)

Yaadon Ki Baaraat – Naalai Namadhe (Tamil), Annadammula Anubandham (Telugu)

Namak Haraam – Unakkaga Naan (Tamil)

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan – Jeevana Poratam (Telugu)

Haath Ki Safai – Manushulu Chesina Dongalu (Telugu)

Deewaar – Thee (Tamil), Magadu (Telugu)

Kalicharan – Sangili (Tamil), Khaidi Kalidasu (Telugu)

Amar Akbar Anthony – John Jaffer Janardhanan (Malayalam), Ram Robert Rahim (Telugu)

Inkaar – Dongala Veta (Telugu)

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar – Prema Tarangalu (Telugu)

Don – Billa, Yugandhar, Shobaraj (Malayalam)

Trishul – Mr. Bharath (Tamil)

Kasme Vaade – Dharmathin Thalaivan (Tamil), Chesina Basalu (Telugu)

Suhaag – Satyam Shivam (Telugu)

Gol Maal – Thillu Mullu (Tamil), Aasegobba Meesegobba (Kannada), Simhavalan Menon (Malayalam)

Naseeb – Santhippu (Tamil), Trimurtulu (Telugu)

Namak Halaal – Velaikaran (Tamil)

Khud-Daar – Padikkadavan (Tamil)

Hero – Vikram (Telugu), Ranadheera (Kannada)

Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki – Mangamma Sapatham (Tamil)

Mard – Maaveeran (Tamil)

Meri Jung – Oru Thayin Sabhatham (Tamil), Vijrumbhana (Telugu), Yuddha Kaanda (Kannada)

Arjun – Sathya (Tamil), Bharatamlo Arjunudu (Telugu)

Mr. India – En Rathathin Rathame (Tamil), Jai Karnataka (Kannada)

Khudgarz – Annamalai (Tamil), Prana Snehitulu (Telugu)

Ghayal – Bharathan (Tamil)

Aankhen – Pokiri Raja (Telugu)

Darr – Preethse (Kannada)

Damini – Priyanka (Tamil)

Krantiveer – Parodi (Kannada)

Drohkaal – Kuruthipunal (Tamil)

Ghatak – Aapthudu (Telugu)

Pardes – Pelli Kanuka (Telugu)

Ishq – Snehana Preethina (Kannada)

Ziddi – Dharma (Tamil)

Soldier – Villu (Tamil)

Sarfarosh – Astram (Telugu)

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. – Vasool Raja MBBS (Tamil), Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. (Telugu), Uppi Dada M.B.B.S. (Kannada)

Khakee – Satyameva Jeyate (Telugu)

Bunty Aur Babli – Bhale Dongalu (Telugu)

Khosla Ka Ghosla – Poi Solla Porom (Tamil)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai – Shankar Dada Zindabad (Telugu)

Johnny Gaddaar – Unnam (Malayalam)

Jab We Met – Kanden Kadhalai (Tamil)

3 Idiots – Nanban (Tamil)

A Wednesday – Unnaipol Oruvan (Tamil), Eeenadu (Telugu)

Love Aaj Kal – Teen Maar (Telugu)

Delhi Belly – Settai (Tamil)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama – Green Signal (Telugu)

Band Baaja Baaraat – Jabardasth (Telugu)

OMG – Oh My God – Gopala Gopala (Telugu)

