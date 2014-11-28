Remakes have become a staple diet for Bollywood these days. We have seen quite a lot of Bollywood films, that are officially remade from South films and have become superhits. But we have little knowledge about Bollywood films that have been an inspiration for the South film industry. Koimoi Reader Arindam Kar wrote to us an interesting compilation of Bollywood films that have resulted in remakes in the South. Take a look:
We give huge attention when any Bollywood blockbuster turns out to be a remake of a South movie. But over the years a lot of great Bollywood movies were remade in South. I found a complete list of South remakes of Bollywood movies right from the Seventies. Here you go –
Johny Mera Naam – Raja (Tamil), Eduruleni Manishi (Telugu), Apoorva Sangama (Kannada)
Khilona – Engirundho Vandhaal (Tamil)
Dushman – Needhi (Tamil), Khaidi Babayi (Telugu)
Guddi – Cinema Paithiyam (Tamil)
Seeta Aur Geeta – Vani Rani (Tamil), Ganga Manga (Telugu)
Be-Imaan – En Magan (Tamil)
Victoria No. 203 – Vairam (Tamil), Andaru Dongale (Telugu)
Bawarchi – Samayalkaran (Tamil)
Samadhi – Nindu Manishi (Telugu)
Koshish – Uyarndhavargal (Tamil)
Yaadon Ki Baaraat – Naalai Namadhe (Tamil), Annadammula Anubandham (Telugu)
Namak Haraam – Unakkaga Naan (Tamil)
Roti Kapda Aur Makaan – Jeevana Poratam (Telugu)
Haath Ki Safai – Manushulu Chesina Dongalu (Telugu)
Deewaar – Thee (Tamil), Magadu (Telugu)
Kalicharan – Sangili (Tamil), Khaidi Kalidasu (Telugu)
Amar Akbar Anthony – John Jaffer Janardhanan (Malayalam), Ram Robert Rahim (Telugu)
Inkaar – Dongala Veta (Telugu)
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar – Prema Tarangalu (Telugu)
Don – Billa, Yugandhar, Shobaraj (Malayalam)
Trishul – Mr. Bharath (Tamil)
Kasme Vaade – Dharmathin Thalaivan (Tamil), Chesina Basalu (Telugu)
Suhaag – Satyam Shivam (Telugu)
Gol Maal – Thillu Mullu (Tamil), Aasegobba Meesegobba (Kannada), Simhavalan Menon (Malayalam)
Naseeb – Santhippu (Tamil), Trimurtulu (Telugu)
Namak Halaal – Velaikaran (Tamil)
Khud-Daar – Padikkadavan (Tamil)
Hero – Vikram (Telugu), Ranadheera (Kannada)
Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki – Mangamma Sapatham (Tamil)
Mard – Maaveeran (Tamil)
Meri Jung – Oru Thayin Sabhatham (Tamil), Vijrumbhana (Telugu), Yuddha Kaanda (Kannada)
Arjun – Sathya (Tamil), Bharatamlo Arjunudu (Telugu)
Mr. India – En Rathathin Rathame (Tamil), Jai Karnataka (Kannada)
Khudgarz – Annamalai (Tamil), Prana Snehitulu (Telugu)
Ghayal – Bharathan (Tamil)
Aankhen – Pokiri Raja (Telugu)
Darr – Preethse (Kannada)
Damini – Priyanka (Tamil)
Krantiveer – Parodi (Kannada)
Drohkaal – Kuruthipunal (Tamil)
Ghatak – Aapthudu (Telugu)
Pardes – Pelli Kanuka (Telugu)
Ishq – Snehana Preethina (Kannada)
Ziddi – Dharma (Tamil)
Soldier – Villu (Tamil)
Sarfarosh – Astram (Telugu)
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. – Vasool Raja MBBS (Tamil), Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. (Telugu), Uppi Dada M.B.B.S. (Kannada)
Khakee – Satyameva Jeyate (Telugu)
Bunty Aur Babli – Bhale Dongalu (Telugu)
Khosla Ka Ghosla – Poi Solla Porom (Tamil)
Lage Raho Munna Bhai – Shankar Dada Zindabad (Telugu)
Johnny Gaddaar – Unnam (Malayalam)
Jab We Met – Kanden Kadhalai (Tamil)
3 Idiots – Nanban (Tamil)
A Wednesday – Unnaipol Oruvan (Tamil), Eeenadu (Telugu)
Love Aaj Kal – Teen Maar (Telugu)
Delhi Belly – Settai (Tamil)
Pyaar Ka Punchnama – Green Signal (Telugu)
Band Baaja Baaraat – Jabardasth (Telugu)
OMG – Oh My God – Gopala Gopala (Telugu)
Where is dabangg and gabbar singh.
I left out intentionally as Dabangg itself was not original , all action scenes copied from Hollywood and Hong Kong movies
Arindam Kar u r really stupid coz if u say Dabangg stunts where copied then what about Munna Bhai MBBS and Patch Adams and Amitabh copying Al Pacino, Bunty aur Bubly remake of Bonnie and Clyde, Bawarchi remake of My man Godfrey, Darr from Cape Fear. Lage raho munna bhai(vidya balan saying good morning mumbai in the same way Robin williams said good morning vietnam). Coz if u can take stunts into consideration so u should take this too.
Dabangg had scene to scene copy , including camera angle . Copy and inspiration are two diffrent things , Haider is not copied from Hamlet , And I wanted to make sure that remake is not better than the original , In all the Amtabh bachchan remakes , nowhere Rajnikant did better than Amitabh , But Gabbar Singh’s Pawan Kalyan was equal to Salman Khan . And you are saying Good morning Vietnam copied as good morning Mumbai , You are Salman fan I guess. And I am not going to explain anything to Salman Khan fan who makes Ready , Bodyguard , Kick into blockbuster
Firstly, Don’t include Dabangg it doesn’t matter to me. It is not my beloved movie, indian audience liked it that’s why it collected money. I thought I was writing for every Indian who loved that movie.
Secondly, we have more disagreeing people in our society which leads to conflicts and same is happening here.
See u r gossip writers, I understand that. Lets suppose if I am a Salman fan u will definitely call me non-intellgentsia. Is the quality of movie I watch going to define my Intellectual quotient. Really?
AK writes”You are Salman fan I guess. And I am not going to explain anything to Salman Khan fan who makes Ready , Bodyguard , Kick into blockbuster”, what does this even mean. Totally crap.
The truth about bollywood sites in India is that all those people who are 12th fail(in some cases they could have opted for graduation and eventually found out that it was tough to survive the hard competition so they rather went for collecting an easy money from writing gossips) or don’t understand the spectrum of nature, are working in those baseless environment and making people go crazy. Same stands for actors, actresses, and directors in India. You are going on a same way which led an engineer like Osama to be a terrorist(In short do hard work to reach heights and not shortest path which gives money but causes humility too) . If I will discuss it further ur small and limited mind will not be able to understand my gossip(which u r thinking it is). I will leave it here and advise u to do your work honestly. It’s not about Dabangg or being a Salman fan it’s about commitment towards your job. Rest u know about human nature.
I would suggest you to watch cape fear and darr , Its not like Zinda copied from Old Boy ,Awarapan copied from A Bittersweet life. , Ghulam copied from On The Waterfront . People like you think that even kissing scenes is copied from Hollywood. Deewane Huye Paagal was copied from There is Something about Mary. ButAgneepath and Scarface had little similarity. I will not include your beloved Dabangg in a list which has Don , Muqaddar Ka Sikandar , Sarfarosh , type of movies. Write to the editor if you have any problem .
You think A dialogue good morning vietnam was copied as good morning mumbai. you should think twice before calling others stupid
I am not going to include your beloved Dabangg in this list . If you have any problem , then write to editor
I know that , But the Tamil director watched Bawarchi not Golpo Holeo Sotti released in the sixties.
Bawarchi was remake of Bengali movie GOLPO HOLEO SOTTI starring RABI GHOSH
over 100 south movies remade into bollywood and more coming in future….
60 Bollywood movies doesn’t mean 60 South remakes . There are some Bollywood movies with three remakes.
Not a single scene of Bawarchi is copied from My Man Godfrey .
Bunty aur Bubly not a remake of Bonnie and Clyde , Bawarchi not aremake of My man Godfrey , Darr is not remake of Cape Fear . You have read somewhere in internet about these things and commenting. You have not watched those Hollywood movies .
Yeah dislike my comment Arindam what else can u do. But the truth is that people like u r jealous of Salman Khan and the reason is your 3rd rate thinking. Coz u can’t digest that how can a actor who gives such trash movies every year be a superstar. See leave this thing to God and people and stop writing such posts which affect people psycologically and makes them to compare how many films of their favourite superstar have been remade and leads to comparison which eventually leads to the decision that who is best and who is worst( by the way here u want to show that Salman is worst). So keep disliking my this comment too and have fun. lol.
You are so dumb , I am visiting this page after weeks . And someone has commented using my name .
“Ghatak”is the most powerful movie in the history of Bollywood
Special 26 to have 4 remakes in South..
Bengali movie "POWER" in copied from Hindi & Tamil films.
