Off late, Bollywood has been kind of obsessed with South inspired cinema and after we have seen a string of remakes, there is one thing certain, South Indian superstars are surely inspiring this trend. The new generation of South superstars has a huge fan following among Bollywood buffs too. Every weekend, we are fed with dubbed South movies on our TV sets and that has got us interested in these South ‘masala’ films. More often than not, these movies are enjoyed on Television but we rarely recognize these superstars.

Of course it has to be said that over the years our favourite South actors have been the epic veterans such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and the likes of Chiranjeevi who have entertained us for years and still do so but the new batch of actors is equally talented and it’s time we learn more about them.

Here is a special list down of six GenX South stars you ought to know:

Vijay (Tamil)

Vijay, better known as Ilayathalapathy Vijay which means Youth Icon/Leader and has a massive fan following. He is the Tamil Superstar and his movies have created umpteen records. The actor has mass appeal and his films have been global money spinners. Vijay has popular Tamil blockbusters such as Kaththi (global 100 crores), Thuppaki (India 100 crs and global 175 crs) which was remade as Holiday, Vettaikaran, Thiruppachi, Gili, Pokiri which was remade as Wanted to his name.

Not a Bollywood debut but he made guest appearance in the song Chinta ta Chita with Akshay Kumar and Prabhudheva in Rowdy Rathore.

Suriya (Tamil)

Surya is another A lister superstar who is well-known down south. Starred in Tamil blockbusters, he has also appeared in Bollywood Movie Rakta Charithra Part II by RGV.

Suriya’s most famous films include Kaakha Kaakha which was remade in Hindi as Force. The most popular being Ghajini which was remade as Ghajni in Hindi too. He was also a part of the hit Singham series which we have seen in Bollywood as Singham. We are sure you have seen him in Ayan, Pithamagam, Perazhagan, and 7aum Arivu which have been presented in Hindi quite a lot of times.

Vikram (Tamil)

Vikram is surely a well-known face among the south stars. With a power packed performance in Aparichit which has been featured on Television on a ample of occasions, he has a huge fan following to his credit. It is safe to say that Vikram is the Aamir Khan of south and every time that he stars in a film, it has something challenging to offer. He made his presence felt even in Bollywood films such as Raavan by Mani Ratnam and David by Bejoy Nambiar.

While Sethu which was the original film of Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam and Dhill are among his other famous films, the actor is best known for his roles in Dhool, Saamy which was recently remade as Policegiri in Bollywood and Aaniyan a popular dubbed Aparichit and Thaandavam. Vikram is all set to stun us with his upcoming film ‘I’ soon!

Dhanush (Tamil)

Dhanush does not need an introduction. The son-in-law of Demi God and Superstar Rajinikanth has made himself a superstar in Tamil cinema. Despite his ordinary looks, Dhanush has carved his way out on pure talent and proved his acting mettle in quite a few films. Having mastered the art of dancing flawlessly, the actor is gifted with a great comic timing when it comes to acting.

Dhanush hit the headlines thanks to his most viral video ever and we better know him as the ‘Kolaveri Di‘ guy. His Bollywood debut was a cakewalk and with Raanjhanaa, the actor swept away with awards.

His Tamil superhits include Kadal Kondein, Thiruda Thiridi, Thiruvilayadal Arambam, Yaaridi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran (remade as Ready), Pathikathavan and Aadukulam.

Mahesh Babu (Telugu)

We are sure the ladies know him pretty well! Mahesh Babu is one of South super hunks who has a huge fan following and is the most sought after actors in Telugu cinema. If you have flipped through movie channels on weekends, it is easy to recognize Mahesh Babu whose dubbed films are played most often.

He has starred in hits such as Okaddu which is being remade as Tevar, Aathadu, Dookudu, Nenokanide, Aagadu and Businessman. Dookudu fetched huge success and had even made 100 crores worldwide. Mahesh Babu is one south star whose Bollywood debut is much-awaited.

Ram Charan (Telugu)

Ram Charan Teja coming from the film family in the South is a famous face. The Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi’s son has achieved a superstar status quite soon. He debuted in Bollywood with Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra but sadly the film was a commercial failure.

Action is his forte and his most famous film has been the warrior flick ‘Magadheera’. The film had made a business of over 100 crores at the box office and is now being remade in Bollywood too. The dubbed version of Magadheera is often featured on Television. Ram Charan’s other notable hits include Chirutha, Naayak and Yevadu.

Now, enjoy reading koimoi.com on your Windows Phone, iPhone/iPad and Android Smartphone