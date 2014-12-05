Off late, Bollywood has been kind of obsessed with South inspired cinema and after we have seen a string of remakes, there is one thing certain, South Indian superstars are surely inspiring this trend. The new generation of South superstars has a huge fan following among Bollywood buffs too. Every weekend, we are fed with dubbed South movies on our TV sets and that has got us interested in these South ‘masala’ films. More often than not, these movies are enjoyed on Television but we rarely recognize these superstars.
Of course it has to be said that over the years our favourite South actors have been the epic veterans such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and the likes of Chiranjeevi who have entertained us for years and still do so but the new batch of actors is equally talented and it’s time we learn more about them.
Here is a special list down of six GenX South stars you ought to know:
Vijay (Tamil)
Vijay, better known as Ilayathalapathy Vijay which means Youth Icon/Leader and has a massive fan following. He is the Tamil Superstar and his movies have created umpteen records. The actor has mass appeal and his films have been global money spinners. Vijay has popular Tamil blockbusters such as Kaththi (global 100 crores), Thuppaki (India 100 crs and global 175 crs) which was remade as Holiday, Vettaikaran, Thiruppachi, Gili, Pokiri which was remade as Wanted to his name.
Not a Bollywood debut but he made guest appearance in the song Chinta ta Chita with Akshay Kumar and Prabhudheva in Rowdy Rathore.
Suriya (Tamil)
Surya is another A lister superstar who is well-known down south. Starred in Tamil blockbusters, he has also appeared in Bollywood Movie Rakta Charithra Part II by RGV.
Suriya’s most famous films include Kaakha Kaakha which was remade in Hindi as Force. The most popular being Ghajini which was remade as Ghajni in Hindi too. He was also a part of the hit Singham series which we have seen in Bollywood as Singham. We are sure you have seen him in Ayan, Pithamagam, Perazhagan, and 7aum Arivu which have been presented in Hindi quite a lot of times.
Vikram (Tamil)
Vikram is surely a well-known face among the south stars. With a power packed performance in Aparichit which has been featured on Television on a ample of occasions, he has a huge fan following to his credit. It is safe to say that Vikram is the Aamir Khan of south and every time that he stars in a film, it has something challenging to offer. He made his presence felt even in Bollywood films such as Raavan by Mani Ratnam and David by Bejoy Nambiar.
While Sethu which was the original film of Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam and Dhill are among his other famous films, the actor is best known for his roles in Dhool, Saamy which was recently remade as Policegiri in Bollywood and Aaniyan a popular dubbed Aparichit and Thaandavam. Vikram is all set to stun us with his upcoming film ‘I’ soon!
Dhanush (Tamil)
Dhanush does not need an introduction. The son-in-law of Demi God and Superstar Rajinikanth has made himself a superstar in Tamil cinema. Despite his ordinary looks, Dhanush has carved his way out on pure talent and proved his acting mettle in quite a few films. Having mastered the art of dancing flawlessly, the actor is gifted with a great comic timing when it comes to acting.
Dhanush hit the headlines thanks to his most viral video ever and we better know him as the ‘Kolaveri Di‘ guy. His Bollywood debut was a cakewalk and with Raanjhanaa, the actor swept away with awards.
His Tamil superhits include Kadal Kondein, Thiruda Thiridi, Thiruvilayadal Arambam, Yaaridi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran (remade as Ready), Pathikathavan and Aadukulam.
Mahesh Babu (Telugu)
We are sure the ladies know him pretty well! Mahesh Babu is one of South super hunks who has a huge fan following and is the most sought after actors in Telugu cinema. If you have flipped through movie channels on weekends, it is easy to recognize Mahesh Babu whose dubbed films are played most often.
He has starred in hits such as Okaddu which is being remade as Tevar, Aathadu, Dookudu, Nenokanide, Aagadu and Businessman. Dookudu fetched huge success and had even made 100 crores worldwide. Mahesh Babu is one south star whose Bollywood debut is much-awaited.
Ram Charan (Telugu)
Ram Charan Teja coming from the film family in the South is a famous face. The Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi’s son has achieved a superstar status quite soon. He debuted in Bollywood with Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra but sadly the film was a commercial failure.
Action is his forte and his most famous film has been the warrior flick ‘Magadheera’. The film had made a business of over 100 crores at the box office and is now being remade in Bollywood too. The dubbed version of Magadheera is often featured on Television. Ram Charan’s other notable hits include Chirutha, Naayak and Yevadu.
Now, enjoy reading koimoi.com on your Windows Phone, iPhone/iPad and Android Smartphone
you missed mohanlal
how can you forgot ravi teja
Where is Allu Arjun
Where is allu arjun ? Allu arjun is the first south superstar who get 6.5 million fb fans……
You missed ravi teja and allu arjun
Till date, I was wondering why Prabhu Deva suddenly asked a group dancer to dance along side our Akshay. Just got to know he is a star down south. Thanks for this article Surabhi.
Gonna…
where is Brahmanandam??? :)
vijay
u seriously forgot to add allu arjun…..in my college and my UNiversity if I found any south superstar most popular than he is that. heropanti remake of parugu ..and more
You missed Ajith.. Without him, no list is complete..
THALAPATHY da ali punda ajith
ram charan is not a superstar……………pawan kalyan is
where is pawan kalyan,he is telugu no.1,he has highest fan following in telugu…
Stylish Star Allu Arjun
How can one miss the Superstar Ravi Teja..
Suriya ♡
allu arjun is the super star of youngsters
ram charon
Vijay
Allu Arjun was must in this list, films like Arya 2,Lucky the Racer, Dangerous Khiladi 1 & 2 he’s more famous thn Vijay, Vikram, Dhanush, RamCharan as u can see 7million fb followers of him, most of any south hero, he’s loved more thn mahesh by hindi movie lovers, So a big minus to ur list
Yeah, agree with you man, Allu is more famous than Mahesh babu and others in the list in North India. Whats more his movies are famous in Bangladesh and Nepal too.
Without Rajinikhanth dump your list….!
At the very beginning of the article … they have mentioned
” Of course it has to be said that over the years our favourite South actors have been the epic veterans such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and the likes of Chiranjeevi who have entertained us for years and still do so but the new batch of actors is equally talented and it’s time we learn more about them.”
rajani is a not an actor buddy he is a jocker of circus
rajani is a not an actor buddy he is a jocker of circus
Where’s Rajni name
only mashah babu south action super star
.
.
mashah babu
vijay is my number one hero
mahesh,mahesh,mahesh,mahesh,mahesh is the most sucessful actor his all movies.his movie pokiri also was remade by vijay.then vijay famous.
mahesh is real superstar his all movies are superhit.
salman and other bollywood actors also fans of his.
ALLU ARJUN is the best….. baki sab bekaar hai yaar……. love u allu
mahesh babu is my best actor ,I like him
Wer is Allu Arjun. Ur list is worst list. He is no 1 Hero compared to others. Only Telugu Heros are popular in hindi. not tamil heros
yehh!! u r right…………….
pavan kalyan is the real pawer star no 1 hero…vijay also fan of p1
THALA topmost SUPER STAR in south ZONE
i like you so mach….Ram Charan…
Allu Arjun is popular in Bollywood yar…
Allu ko leave kiya aur Kyon ye log ke naam diye gaye hai?
its only only on south biggest super star myyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy annnnnaaaaaaaaaa thalapathy the superstar
ONE ONLY SSS SUPER STAR THALIVAR RAJINI RAJINI RAJINI NO BODY CAN BEAT HIM ONE SUN IN THE EARTH YOUNG HEROS ARE JUUGIBEE
thalaivan oruvana avana super star vj Anna than
ONLY MAHESH BABU
Allu arjun is the No.1 hero in South India,In dance he is Michel Jackson of South India… SOUTH INDIAN STYLISH STAR KI JAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
only Vijay is the best.My favourite superstar.
suryaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
How come Prabhas not in this list. I love this Telugu actor so much. He’s damn good
Prabhas.. Gud Joke u ll never see his n
Prabhas.. Hahah.. Gud Joke. U ll never ever see his name in this List in ur Life Time.. In South India He is not a Star.. He is just a common actor.. Normal actor no fan base nothing..
mahesh babu he is the best in the world…
Vijay the mass and mega super star
nagarjun or mega star chiranjivi ko kaise bhol gaye bhai …….
Suriya mass?
Suriya love
uuu
Suriya king
Comment: this list is after Rajini, Kamal man
Chiranjeevi mega star
super tamil cinema and only our superstar is vijay sir . it is not only to talk about stylish,dance,budget ,box office,fan base but also to talk about talent i.e, action,singer,dancer,comedy,style,smile,encouring fans,presentation or performance skills and having good personality and being a good human being and respected gentle person. He is only our illayathalapathy vijay sir
Lol! we Bollywood guys love Suriya sir more than Vijey. We even doesn’t heard about him. We have a fans club for Suriya sir among our classmates.
allu arjun is the best hero in South film industry because allu arjun very famous in North India and he is the most handsome hero in South heroes