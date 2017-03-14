Aamir Khan aka the perfectionist of Bollywood turns 52 today and we wish the megastar a very Happy Birthday! Aamir has achieved great heights when it comes to his career and in terms of his personal life, he is an ideal father and an husband too.

Today he is a global icon and when we look back, we realize that his journey so far has been quite extraordinary. Aamir started off as a child artist and little did we know at that time that he will prove to be a box office dynamite and a future superstar. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, we present to you the most iconic moments in his life, his professional as well as personal achievements.

Check out Aamir Khan’s journey so far:

1973 : An 8 yr Old Aamir made his acting debut with Yaadon Ki Baaraat

1974: A 9 yr Old Aamir was seen playing Mahendra Sandhu’s younger character in Madhosh

1983: At the age of sixteen, Khan was involved in a 40 minute silent film, Paranoia, directed by Aditya Bhattacharya.

1984: He worked as an assistant director to Nasir Hussain’s Manzil Manzil

1984: Khan acted in documentaries and later he was offered a role in the low-budget experimental film Holi.

Later He joined a theatre group called Avantar and made his stage debut with a small role in a Gujarati play, Kesar Bina, at Prithvi Theatre.

He went on to do two of Hindi plays, and one English play, which was titled Clearing House.

1985: Aamir again worked as an assistant director to Nasir Hussain’s Zabardast

1986: Aamir Khan married to Reena Dutta

1988: Aamir Khan’s Hindi Cinema debut as a lead role – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. This bagged him the Best Male Debut award.

1989: Khan’s 1st National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention for his performances in Raakh

1989: After an intense film like Raakh, Aamir attempted yet another rom-com Love Love Love with QSQT co-star Juhi

1990: Aamir did 5 back-to-back movies

1991: He appeared in 2 romantic movies with Pooja Bhatt and Neelam Kothari

Meanwhile, Aamir and Reena were blessed with two kids – Junaid and Ira

1992: He tasted a good success with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

1993: He was a screenwriter of Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, which was a successful venture

1994: A cult classic Andaz Apna Apna saw Aamir with Salman Khan

1995: Need we say anything on Rangeela?

1996: His 1st Filmfare Best Actor Award For Raja Hindustaani

1998: His playback singing debut with Ghulam

1998: A Canadian – Indian film – EARTH

1999: Actor gave 2 Good Entertaining Films

2001: Lagaan, which got a nomination for the Best Foreign Film at the 74th Academy Awards

Lagaan also won – National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Filmfare Award for Best Film and Filmfare Award for Best Actor

2001: Aamir launched his Production House with Lagaan

2001: Aamir starred in Dil Chahta Hai, that won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

2002: Aamir filed for divorce by ending his 15 years of marriage. Reena took the custody of both the children.

2003: Khan was honored by Padma Shri – India’s fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

2004: Madness In The Desert : A Documentary Film based on the making of Lagaan. Khan and director Satyajit Bhatkal were awarded the National Film Award for Best Exploration/Adventure Film at the 51st National Film Awards ceremony

2005: Aamir’s Comeback In Bollywood with Mangal Pandey

2005: On 28th December 2005, Khan married Kiran Rao who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker during the filming of Lagaan

2006: In April 2006, Aamir participated in the demonstrations put up by the Narmada Bachao Andolan committee with their leader Medha Patkar after the Gujarat government’s decision to raise the height of the Narmada dam.

2006: Khan bagged a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for Rang De Basanti. It was nominated as the Best Foreign Film at the BAFTA Awards.

2006: After a controversial ban on Fanaa, the Prime Minister of India; Manmohan Singh supported him for the release.

2007: Khan’s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par won Filmfare Best Movie Award and also won Best Director Award.

2007: Aamir Khan refused the offer to have a wax imitation at Madame Tussauds in London.

2007: Khan lost a custody battle for his younger brother Faisal to their father, Tahir Hussain.

2008: Khan launched his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

2008: Khan’s Ghajini released and emerged as Bollywood’s 1st 100 crore movie

2009: Aamir’s 3 Idiots released and emerged as Bollywood’s 1st 200 crore movie

2010: Aamir lost his father

2010: Khan was awarded by Padma Bhushan in 2010, India’s third highest civilian honor in the Republic of India.

2010: Dhobi Ghat was Khan’s home production which was directed by his wife Kiran.

2010: Peepli Live, his home production, made it to India’s official entry for the 83rd Academy Awards Best Foreign Film category

2011: Khan to host a talk show which is similar to The Oprah Winfrey Show and started talks with Siddharth Basu’s BIG Synergy.

2011: Khan was appointed as national brand ambassador of UNICEF and was also a part of govt. organized IEC campaign.

Khan was starred as himself in a documentary movie named Big in Bollywood (2011) and Ru- Ba- Ru (2013).

On 5th December 2011, Khan and his wife Kiran announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Later in 2011, Aamir Khan supported the Janlokpal Bill Movement by Anna Hazare in 2011.

On 6th May, 2012, the highly anticipated show Satyamev Jayate which was also debuted in English, received both popular and critical praises for its discussion.

2013: In December, Khan’s next venture was Dhoom 3 with Yash Raj Films that smashed all the records of box office. Khan considered this role to be his most difficult role in his filmy career.

2014: Khan’s PK made a record of 1st 300 crore movie in Bollywood

2016: Aamir Khan once again proved himself as the perfectionist, when he played the role Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. The film became the highest grossing film of all time with the whopping collections of 387.36 crores.

2017: Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial debut film Secret Superstar. He’ll will be seen playing the role of a music composer in the film. Secret Superstar is set to hit the screens on 4th August.

